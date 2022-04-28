Subsidy for the Safra Plan runs out and government tries to circumvent lack of resources

BRASÍLIA – To finance the credit to the farmers at the Crop Plan in the second semester, the federal government has the challenge of finding in the Budget a new source of resources. With the rise of the high fees, all the money planned for the program this year was used in the first semester and the cash for the second half of the year is zero. The expectation of producers is an increase of R$ 9 billion in resources provided to pay interest in the 22/23 harvest. To solve this year’s problem, the economic team wants to negotiate an increase in financing rates.

Now, the government is running against time not only to negotiate new terms with producers until June, but also to seek space in the Budget and, above all, in the spending ceiling (the rule that limits expenditure growth to inflation) to enable the harvest. Sources heard by Estadão/Broadcast assess that the only alternative would be a reallocation, since an extraordinary credit, that is, resources outside the spending ceiling, would be unfeasible in this situation.

According to the technical director of Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA)Bruno Lucchi, most of the credit operations are contracted in the second semester, when the planting of the Soy and the first crop of corn. The industry’s expectation is that the Ministry of Agriculture seek an increase in resources to pay the lower rates, from R$ 13 billion in the 2021/2022 crop to R$ 22 billion in the 2022/2023, in a year in which crops were harmed by the dry at the South and are threatened by the lack of fertilizersin addition to the cost increase.

“It is an unusual scenario. It is necessary to obtain resources to increase production, reduce inflation and guarantee domestic supply. The Safra Plan accounts for 20% to 30% of crop financing, mainly for small and medium-sized producers who do not have access to the market, with rates of 14% to 19% on the market,” says Lucchi.

In the 2022 Budget, the government provided R$ 13.3 billion for the item “subsidies, grants and proagro”, within which the Safra Plan occupies a large share. In the first few months, however, he realized that at least R$3.4 billion extra would be needed. That’s because the National treasure it is responsible for subsidizing the lowest rates practiced in the context of the Safra Plan (up to 4.5% per year in the case of the National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture, for example). At the time the Safra Plan was announced, however, the Selic was 4.25%. Today, it is at 11.75% – and should rise further.

Now, the government is negotiating with the sector – one of those who support the president Jair Bolsonaro – new conditions for the announcement of the 2022/2023 Crop Plan, which must be released by June. The disclosure brings the amount foreseen for subsidies for the entire season agriculturalthat is, from July 2022 to June 2023. However, loans estimated to be granted during 2022 need to be in this year’s Federal Revenue and Expenditure Budget account.

The lack of resources for subsidies can raise the costs of rural producers at a time when the prices of foods are already higher. Farmers have been pressured by higher inputs, drought in the south at the beginning of the year and war in ukrainewhich increases not only the price of some basic products but, above all, of fertilizers.

“For the 2021/22 crop, fertilizers have already been purchased, what worries me most is making the production of the 22/23 crop more expensive. Reducing subsidies or increasing the cost for farmers is one more factor that puts pressure on prices”, says the economist. gives XP Investimentos, Tatiana Nogueira. She considers, however, that producers can absorb part of the rise in the cost of credit, since the rise in food prices has been going on since 2020.

box zeroed

Initially, the amount foreseen exclusively to cover financing between July and December was around R$ 800 million. “But this had to be pulled to cover the extra costs with equalization (the difference between the interest of the banks and the one negotiated within the Safra Plan) of the first semester”, pointed out a government source, on condition of anonymity.

The higher Selic bill was so large that even commitments to the 21/22 crop are not guaranteed. The government awaits the approval of a bill (PLN 1/2022) to release R$ 868.49 million to be able to comply with the commitments already signed. And new loans have been barred since February.

Given the current level of interest, the sector already knows that higher rates should enter the negotiation, especially for the slice paid by large producers. He also admits that the biggest concern at the moment is the resources for the next Safra Plan and knows that it will be necessary to “seek space” to obtain the resources to subsidize rural loans.

During the agrishowin Ribeirao Preto (SP)despite the climate of optimism, President Jair Bolsonaro and the Minister of Agriculture, Marcos Montes, did not announce any news for subsidies related to the next cycle. On Saturday, the BNDES suspended new financing operations from the National Program for the Strengthening of Family Agriculture (Pronaf Custeio), the only line of the 2021/22 Crop Plan that still had credit released at the bank.

At the event, the president focused more on political issues, such as the pardon which granted the deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), convicted by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). / COLLABORATED CLARICE COUTO