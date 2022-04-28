Sweet Child O’ Mine Returns to Charts After Trailer for Thor; learn more · Rolling Stone

Sweet Child O’ Mine, from the album Appetite for Destruction, is the soundtrack of the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder

Dimitrius Vlahos (under supervision of Eduardo do Valle) Published on 04/27/2022 at 14:33

Armas e Rosas returned to the charts billboard! The track “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” from the Appetite for Destruction(1987), is the soundtrack to the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, and gained radio and internet repercussions.

According to billboard, song entered Hot Hard Rock Songs at number one, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs at number nine. Older tracks are apt to return to the charts if there is a significant reason to do so, as was also the case with “Something in the Way,” by Nirvanaafter movie The Batman(2022).

+++ READ MORE: Thor 4: Why was Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine,’ chosen for trailer?

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” has reached 4.7 million streams in the United States, an increase of 8%, in addition to 1,600 downloads, according to Luminate.

The music has a meaning that can match that of the main character of the feature film, as well as serving well for action sequences.

+++ READ MORE: Thor: Taika Waititi lied to direct Marvel film; understand

In “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” the vocalist details how the singer’s love interest provides a safe haven for them where they can hide and “pray for the thunder and rain to pass silently”. Armas e Rosas launched in 1988 may signal a rekindling of the relationship between Thor and Jane Foster.

Thor 4: Love and Thunder

In 2019, Thor 4 was announced during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, when Natalie Portman took the stage to reveal comeback as Jane Foster. In addition, the character will wield Mjolnir, hammer of God of thunder. Directed by Taika Waititithe production is scheduled for release on July 7, 2022 in theaters.