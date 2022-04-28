Teaser, title and everything we know about James Cameron’s sequel [LISTA] · Rolling Stone

Disney revealed details of Avatar 2 during CinemaCon, an event that takes place in Los Angeles

After more than a decade, the sequence of avatar will finally hit theaters. During the CinemaCon 2022an event about movie releases taking place in Los Angeles, the disney released some details of the film as the official title and the first teaser.

With that in mind, the Rolling Stone Brazil separated everything we know about avatar 2for now so you don’t miss any details. Check out:

Avatar 2: Official title

THE disney revealed the film’s official title: Avatar: The Way of Water [Avatar: o Caminho da Água, em tradução livre].

Avatar 2: Synopsis

Check out the official synopsis: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the family story Sully (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the troubles that follow them, how far they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they face.”

Avatar 2: Cast

the cast of avatar 2 has names like Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet.

Avatar 2: Teaser

For now, the trailer for avatar 2 was not released to the public, but some scenes were shown on CinemaCon. According deadline (via UOL), the images show Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) with children and considering the family a “fortress.” In addition, new creatures such as a whale and a flying fish are also introduced. The official trailer will be shown in theaters on May 6, 2022, before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Avatar 2: Directing

avatar 2 is directed by James Cameron with production of Jon Landau.

Avatar 2: Premiere

avatar 2 It is scheduled for release on December 14, 2022.

