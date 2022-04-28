NewsWorld

Teenager gets pregnant after rape, says psychologist

A 14-year-old girl who was gang-raped by members of the Russian army in Bucha, Ukraine, became pregnant after the abuse, said psychologist Oleksandra Kvitko, who told the story on Svoboda radio with the consent of the girl’s parents. She works on the ombudsman’s hotline for psychological care.

Today marks the 64th day of the invasion of Ukraine, with Ukraine’s Defense Ministry saying in its report that Russian forces are “increasing the pace of the offensive operation”.

According to the psychologist, the victim’s family plans to continue the pregnancy after the doctors who treated her warned that an abortion now could prevent her from becoming pregnant in the future.

In total, the psychologist says she currently works with five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18 who became pregnant due to rapes committed by Russian soldiers.

As of Tuesday, the hotline for cases of this type had received 103 complaints in the newly liberated territories, she said. Victims include not only women, but also men and young children. The youngest victim she works with is 10 years old.

Director of the Civil Liberties Center of Ukraine, Oleksandra Matviychuk, pointed out another problem on social media. According to her, in Poland, where many Ukrainian women go as refugees in the midst of the conflict, the legislation on abortion is very strict.

“Ukrainian women who were raped by Russians and left in Poland are not allowed to have abortions there. Under Polish law, abortion is allowed in the case of rape, but there is still no criminal prosecution. Psychologists in Poland are convincing her that a new life is wonderful. They destroy both of their lives,” she said.

In early April, Polish authorities announced that they had taken in more than 2.5 million refugees from Ukraine, most of them women and children. It is impossible to know for sure how many of them were raped by the Russian occupiers and became pregnant, but there are cases like that, Oleksandra told the radio.

Congresswoman Kira Rudyk, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, said on the 13th of this month, in an interview with CBS News, that sexual violence is “systematic in all areas occupied by the Russians” and that she has heard reports of women who became pregnant by their parents. rapists.

Kira said Russian forces used rape as a tool to terrorize people because Ukrainians were resisting the invasion. She said she works on data collection in an attempt to hold criminals accountable.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky also reported, in a speech to the Lithuanian Parliament, that “hundreds of cases of rape have been recorded” since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24. According to Zelensky, among the victims are teenage girls and young children, as well as a baby.

Today, Zelensky receives the Secretary General of the UN (United Nations), António Guterres. On Tuesday (26), Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, to whom he asked for a ceasefire in search of an end to the war.

Guterres has already visited cities near Kiev that were occupied by Russian forces until March, such as Borodianka, Irpin and Bucha, which was marked by the massacre of civilians.

“When we see this horrible place, I understand how important it is to have a thorough investigation and establish responsibilities,” Guterres said in Bucha. “I ask Russia to agree to cooperate with the ICC [Tribunal Penal Internacional, que abriu investigação sobre os ocorridos].” The Russians deny killing civilians in Bucha.

