The 20 gala dresses that show the evolution of Jessica Alba’s style

Jessica Alba is to be congratulated today. The actress completes this Thursday, April 28, 41 years of life.

To her acting career, in which she has been successful, Jessica combines her talent as a model and the entrepreneurship and drive for business that make her stand out as a successful businesswoman. However, also on the many red carpets that she has passed the Hollywood star she has managed to leave her mark on.

Praising Jessica Alba’s elegance and good taste, today we celebrate her birthday by recalling, in the gallery below, the 20 evening gowns that show how her style has evolved over the last 20 years.

