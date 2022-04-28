The end of WhatsApp for old cell phones is near; Check the models
When we think of messaging apps, the Whatsapp is without a doubt the first name that comes to mind. In Brazil alone, the messenger is present in more than 120 million devices, a fact that demonstrates its power and influence in Brazilian lands.
However, as of April 30th, the number of users of the application may decrease, especially in the case of those who have mobile devices. older cell phones. It turns out that the company announced that WhatsApp will no longer work on several models of devices android and iOS considered “dated”.
“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with the Whatsapp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.
Why will WhatsApp stop working on some cell phones?
As the company itself stated in a note, for WhatsApp to work in the best possible way, the cell phone needs to run a compatible operating system. Nowadays, mobile phones with Android 4.1 and higher versions and iPhones with iOS 10 and higher versions have access to the messenger.
Those using device models with operating systems of lower versions do not have access to the service. It is worth remembering that this list of cell phones is updated with some frequency, while users of older versions of iOS and Android operating systems are being reduced.
List of phones that will stop running WhatsApp soon
See below which models will be affected:
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2;
- Samsung Galaxy Core;
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini;
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II;
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite;
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2;
- Sony Xperia M;
- THL W8;
- Wiko Cink Five;
- Wiko Darknight;
- ZTE Grand Memo;
- ZTE Grand S Flex;
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987;
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2.
- LG Enact;
- LG Lucid 2;
- LG Optimus F3;
- LG Optimus F3Q;
- LG Optimus F5;
- LG Optimus F6;
- LG Optimus F7;
- LG Optimus L2 II;
- LG Optimus L3 II;
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual;
- LG Optimus L4 II;
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual;
- LG Optimus L5 II;
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual;
- LG Optimus L7 II;
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual;
- Apple iPhone 6S;
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus;
- Apple iPhone SE;
- Archos 53 Platinum;
- Caterpillar Cat B15;
- Faea F1;
- HTC Desire 500;
- Huawei Ascend D2;
- Huawei Ascend G740;
- Huawei Ascend Mate;
- Lenovo A820.