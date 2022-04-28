“The greatest passion in the world”; Flamengo presents a new number 2 shirt for the rest of the year; see images

Flamengo prepares to enter the field for Libertadores this Thursday (28), against Universidad Católica, at 7pm. Seeking to scare away a bad start, the team led by Paulo Sousa goes after a victory, a fact that hasn’t happened for more than two rounds, to help give a new face to the season, Rubro-Negro announced their new season 2 uniform.

On their social networks, through a video, Flamengo announced the new mantle, which is inspired by the movement of the flags of the Rubro-Negra fans: “The red-black wave spreads and takes over the Nation! Let yourself be carried away by the red-black movement. New Cloak 2 available from this Friday (29)“, wrote the profile.

Flamengo players such as David Luiz, Diego, Pedro and artists from Rio de Janeiro appear dancing in the presentation video. The news portal GloboEsporte.com made available some more images of the new mantle of the Rubro-Negra nation, along with a description of the new shirt.

“The shirt, made by Adidas, is all white, with red and black details on the sleeves and collar. A relief on the fabric represents the waving of the fans’ flags in the stands. The shield is embroidered, and there is a patch of a flag with the inscription ‘The greatest passion in the world“, described the portal. Check out more images below: