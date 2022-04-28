The magic has withered, but fear not: We found 5 ways to save ‘Harry Potter’ – 4/28/2022

“Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secret” is a flop. In two weeks, the third film with the adventures of Newt Scamander made a pale $70 million in American theaters, adding up to $280 million worldwide.

It’s a lot of money, of course! But it’s also the lowest price for a Harry Potter-labeled product since the series began in 2001 with “The Philosopher’s Stone.”

With its legs devoured by the animation “The Bad Guys”, and losing the second position in the weekly ranking to an earlier release, “Sonic 2”, the prognosis for “Fantastic Beasts” is not the best.

Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law in ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secret’ Image: Warner

The studio, of course, will not take long to sound the siren, stir up its executives and find a creative outlet for the series in cinema. As a product, it is worth remembering, “Harry Potter” remains the champion.

Without the showcase of adventures on the big screen, however, this world risks being eternally dependent on the same fans. For an intellectual property, stagnation means death.

Since I’m a nice guy, and I think the World of Magic is the best thing ever, I burned my brains with five easy and immediate suggestions for the series to regain its mojo. No need to say thank you! Just send the check via owl…

1. JK ROWLING NEEDS TO LEAVE THE SCENE

The writer JK Rowling Image: Reproduction

All the credit in the world to JK Rowling for creating Harry Potter on paper and then trusting the studio to let those involved with the films do their jobs. But that’s it: pat on the back, royalties at the bank and goodbye.

Even because Rowling was never part of the movie industry. The biggest mistake was being given so much power behind the scenes of the original series, which wrongly convinced her that she had the talent to write the scripts for “Fantastic Beasts”. Spoiler: she doesn’t.

Removing the creator from the circus may seem like a radical attitude, but it is the first measure to oxygenate the product, to listen to other ideas. To make the World of Magic able, once again, to surprise.

Above all, it’s an action to put serious people ahead of the brand, and not someone who creates new characters in a chat with fans on twitter and then has to rebuild their story to fit the novelty.

2. THE WORLD OF MAGIC MUST BE A WORLD OF CHILDREN

This photo has no adults, and that’s why the World of Magic was better! Image: Warner

The “Harry Potter” saga was made for children. Over seven books (and eight films), the protagonists grew up alongside their audience. The dramas, the dilemmas, the anxieties, the fear of maturing and facing the adult world were the same – with the difference that on this side we don’t have a magic wand.

Today’s pop culture is tainted by an entourage of fans, all with bills to pay, who think cosplaying at an annual geek convention qualifies them as better enthusiasts than others. They are not.

Instead of continuing to try to please this group with “adult” concepts of “Fantastic Beasts”, a plot populated by people as boring as the ardent fanatics, it would be much better to develop a new story, with protagonists who barely shave, so that the true “Harry Potter” fans – the kids! – feel represented.

3. A CONTINUATION WITH THE ORIGINAL CAST WOULD BE JOIA

Bring Hermione, Ron and Harry back! But only the originals! Image: Warner

Of course, traditional devotees, those who grew up with books and movies, and enjoy history without thinking they own it, deserve a cuddle. Nothing better, therefore, than to gather the original gang.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have been a find since the first film, a trio that embraced like few actors the characters they brought to life. With the right story, and avoiding the obviousness of looking for connections with the past, it would be nice to embark with them on a new adventure.

I would still fit a new movie chronologically before that final scene of the second “Deathly Hallows”. It picks up a few years after Valdemort’s death, with evil wizards vying for the power vacuum and Harry, more mature and aware of his responsibilities, as the only one capable of stopping them. Ka-ching!

4. EXPLORE THE WORLD OF MAGIC BEYOND HOGWARTS

I’ll be happy if I never set eyes on Hogwarts at the movies again… Image: Warner

There’s a running gag in “Star Wars”: even in an infinite universe, characters always end up on Tatooine. Hogwarts, the wizarding school that housed Harry Potter, has been the nerve center of stories in this world since its inception. But it’s done!

Perhaps the time has come to expand this geography a bit. “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” showcased other institutions around the world dedicated to teaching the mystical arts. Why, then, stick to a single location?

I want to see new films set in other countries, far from England, with plots developed with the sensitivity of each place. What would the school of magic be like in China, Nigeria, the United States, Brazil?

Who would be its founders, its houses, its teachers and students? And, above all, what sordid secrets would they harbor, always triggering a new adventure?

5. FORGETTING THERE WAS THE SERIES “FANTASTIC ANIMALS”

I swear I don’t even remember that scene from ‘Dumbledore’s Secret’. Sleep… Image: Warner

It didn’t exist. erase. Forget it, it was a collective delusion. There’s nothing to see here. Bye.