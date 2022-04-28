The order of films in the Resident Evil franchise

Born in 1996 as a series of Capcom video games, the franchise resident Evil had more than ten main games, in addition to numerous spin-offs. A milestone among survival horror games, in 2002 it also extended to cinema, where it was consolidated with seven live-action feature films. For those who want to marathon their titles, here below we explain what is the correct order of the franchise movies resident Evil and which streams they are available on.







resident Evil Photo: Publicity / Screen Gems / Tecnoblog

Mixing horror, sci-fi and action, the franchise resident Evil began its main story in 2002, when the title Resident Evil: The Cursed Guest was released. It was followed by six more films, all starring Milla Jovovich and with sequential stories.

After the end of the series, a seventh feature film in the saga still landed in theaters. called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Cityit functioned as a reboot of the franchise and had the Anglo-Brazilian actress Kaya Scodelario as the protagonist.

To make this sequence even clearer, in the table below we put in order (of release and chronological) the films of the franchise resident Eviland, in the last column, we also leave the links of the streaming platforms where each one is available.

Film Year Direction streaming 1. Resident Evil: The Cursed Guest 2002 Paul WS Anderson HBO Max and NOW 2. Resident Evil: Apocalypse 2004 Alexander Witt – 3. Resident Evil: Extinction 2007 Russell Mulcahy HBO Max 4. Resident Evil: Fresh Start 2010 Paul WS Anderson HBO Max 5. Resident Evil: Retribution 2012 Paul WS Anderson – 6. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 2017 Paul WS Anderson – 7. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (reboot) 2021 Johannes Roberts –

Resident Evil’s early story

Despite being inspired by video games, the cinematic story of resident Evil is not exactly the same as the games, following a different path to that universe.

Throughout its six original titles, the plot of the big screen has focused especially on portraying the struggle between Alice – a woman who knows very little about her own origins, but discovers her real nature throughout the films – and the Umbrella Corporation, an organization who will be the great villain of the whole plot.

The first film in the franchise, by the way, works as a presentation of this entire universe and shows the starting point for the zombie apocalypse in which the saga will be set.

Over the course of her sequential titles, Alice increasingly embarks on a journey to save the world – or at least what’s left of it. And while she makes discoveries about herself, she tries to stop the advancement and actions of the Umbrella Corporation, an organization that despite acting under the guise of a pharmaceutical company, actually works with genetic engineering and nuclear weapons.

Netflix future series

Not only has it become the most successful film franchise based on video games, Resident Evil will now also make its streaming debut.

Set to arrive on Netflix next July 14 – and with a page already available on the platform – the service’s original series is being produced by Andrew Dabb and will tell a story set in the franchise’s universe. resident Evilbut unrelated to his films.

With a plot set almost 30 years after the discovery of the T-Virus, it follows two distinct timelines: one lived by the sisters and teenagers Jade and Billie, when they arrive in New Raccoon City and another years later, when Jade has already transformed into a woman.

under the title of resident Evilthe live-action show has Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska and Tamara Smart as some of the names of its cast.

