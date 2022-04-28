The photos of the daughter that Amber Heard has already released

It was in July of last year that Amber Heard announced to the world that she had become a mother. The actress took to social media to present Oonagh Paige, who was born using a surrogate and an anonymous sperm donor. assumed as “mom and dad” of child.

She announced that Oonagh had been born on the 8th of April and that she had wanted to be a mother for some time. “I wanted to have it on my own terms,” she said on social media, adding: “I hope we’ve reached a point where you don’t need a ring on your finger to have a crib.”

Over the past few months, she has shared some maternity records with her fans on social media. The two have been spending most of their time in London, UK, with Amber assuming she is delighted with motherhood. So much so that, on the day the girl turned one, the actress wrote: “I still can’t believe you’re here. This has been the best year ever.”

A few days after this celebration, the trial began in Virginia, USA, between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in a defamation case raised by the actor. A lawsuit that has been smeared with ink by the allegations of both parties related to violence.