“The situation is as follows”; Journalist speaks for the 1st time about Andreas Pereira at Palmeiras and exposes business opportunities

In recent days, one of the issues regarding the palm trees it was about the midfielder Andreas Pereira, who currently defends Flamengo. The player is at an impasse over his future, as Rubro-Negro Carioca and Manchester United have not reached an agreement to conclude the negotiation for the athlete.

With this scenario, speculation emerged that Palestra could enter into business with the English to close the midfielder. This repercussion gained more strength after Verdão suffered the loss of midfielder Jaílson, due to injury. This made the conversations involving Andreas and Palmeiras increase.

In the Bate Pronto program, the journalist and presenter Thiago Asmar commented on this possible negotiation between the midfielder and Verdão. “The situation is as follows: there is no recent demand from Palmeiras. What was passed to me is that more than one, two months ago there was an interest from Palmeiras in knowing the situation of Andreas Pereira. It’s not something new, you haven’t had a recent contact. This I can afford. They were direct people: family and staff that I spoke about”.

As published by the website “Torcedores.com”, Asmar made it clear that he does not believe that the player will leave Fla for Alviverde. “At the moment, there is no survey by Andreas Pereira, this contact has not been made now. I know Andreas, I already interviewed him in Manchester, I don’t think he would do that”.

“It is not his profile to leave Flamengo for Palmeiras, as it was against Palmeiras that mistake in the Libertadores final that caused a crisis with Flamengo’s fans. Ten Hag contacted Andreas Pereira who will count on him if Flamengo does not pay 10.5 million euros. If he doesn’t stay at Flamengo, he should go back to Manchester United (to play)”concluded the Jovem Pan journalist.