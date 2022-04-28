The Walking Dead’s Melissa McBride Leaves Daryl and Carol Spinoff

The actress Melissa McBride dropped out of the project and is no longer in the cast of the spin-off series from The Walking Dead, which was intended to focus on Daryl and Carol (the character she played).

According to the information, the decision to remove the interpreter from the plot he was “purely creative” and that, this time, the new series promises just focus on the character of Norman Reedus.

Until then, the spin-off plans were to “keep telling the stories [da dupla de personagens]” with a different tone from the original seriesas previously explained by showrunner Angela Kang.

In any case, it’s perfectly understandable that McBride might think twice before moving on – the franchise has been glorious for ages and Carol became one of the main icons in this period.

About The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is a comic book saga that also has a TV series. The story depicts a group of survivors trying to live amidst a zombie apocalypse.

In addition to the undead, the protagonists have also had to deal with the threat of other humans, such as the Governor and Negan.

On TV, the first season was shown in 2010. The main protagonist of the series was ex-cop Rick Grimesactor Andrew Lincoln’s character, until he left the show during Season 9.

It has won numerous awards and its first seasons were highly praised by the public and critics. However, ratings and ratings began to fall over time.

The franchise also has some spin-off series already released (Fear The Walking Dead and World Beyond) and others in development. have also been announced three films in the serieswhich should be led by Rick Grimes.

In addition to Andrew Lincoln, the cast includes the likes of Norman Reedus, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Steve Yeun and Lauren Cohan.

In the United States, the series is broadcast on the AMC channel, while in Brazil, it is shown on the pay channel Fox.

