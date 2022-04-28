TheMole » “Revenge” comes to Star+. Check out the Top 5 Best Moments of the Series

Usually, revenge is a dish best served cold, but in this series it can be very hot too.

Exclusively available on Star+, “Revenge” tells the story of Amanda Clarke (Emily VanCamp), who saw her father David (James Tupper) wrongfully accused and sentenced to prison, where he was eventually murdered.

Now named Emily Thorne, she returns to where she grew up, in the Hamptons, New York, to complete her revenge plan and ready to take her revenge, taking down one enemy at a time.

To remember the series launched in 2011, check out 5 of the best moments of the production.

CARE! THE TEXT BELOW HAS SPOILERS

first victim

Lydia Davis (Amber Valletta) led a quiet life until Emily Thorne arrived in the Hamptons. Lydia, who now owns Emily’s childhood home, rents the house out for the girl to spend the summer, not knowing she was digging her own grave.

At a party, Emily reveals in front of everyone that Lydia was having an affair with Conrad Grayson (Henry Czerny), husband of her best friend Victoria Grayson (Madeleine Stowe).

Amanda Clarke’s Return

Emily’s plan was going well, or so she imagined, but the return of the real Emily Thorne (now known as Amanda Clarke) to the Hamptons changes everything. The woman’s arrival raises Victoria’s suspicions, who – at this point – is already suspicious and wanting to unmask Emily.

the lost sister

One of the most shocking moments of the series was the revelation that Charlotte (Christa B. Allen) was the daughter of Victoria Grayson and David Clarke, thus being Emily’s half-sister.

Daniel’s death

After discovering the truth about his family, Daniel (Joshua Bowman) decides to leave everything behind and become a better man, facing his problems with his mother Victoria and his ex-wife Emily.

On a visit to his former companion, he sees her wounded on the ground and, as he approaches, he is surprised by Kate who is ready to kill the girl. Daniel tries to stop the police officer, but ends up shot and dies.

“I am Amanda Clarke”

One of the most anticipated moments of the series comes in the fourth and final season, in episode 18, when Emily reveals live on the news that she is the daughter of David Clarke, in addition to telling everything that really happened the night of Daniel’s (Josh Bowman) murder. .

from the editorial office A Toupeira