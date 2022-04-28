“They want to pay this for João Gomes”; Atlético de Madrid defines payment to Fla to buy half and amount is disclosed

Flamengo enters the field this Thursday (28), for the Copa Libertadores of America. The Rubro-Negro team faces Universidad Católica, away from home. Mengão is in first place in its group, has 100% success and wants to keep the momentum in the international competition. As has been happening since the beginning of the year, Paulo Sousa can prepare a surprise in the starting lineup.

In recent days, there is information coming from the international press and also from Brazil, which João Gomes is in the sights of Atletico Madrid. The midfielder has been playing a lot of ball since last year, he gained the trust of coach Paulo Sousa and his starting position is considered absolute. The young man thus also gained a lot of morale with the crowd.

The novelty in relation to Atlético de Madrid is that the Spaniards are already outlining values ​​they are willing to pay for João Gomes. The Spanish club understands that 7.6 million euros (BRL 40 million at the current price) would be enough to buy it. On the other hand, the Flemish leadership is aware of all the quality of the jewel of the Ninho do Urubu and does not intend to facilitate any agreement.

At 21 years old, the athlete demonstrates great tactical and technical ability on the field. He can act as a first man in midfield, but he can also stand out playing more advanced, as a second midfielder. His claw leaves the Nation euphoric and the player is constantly praised on social media.

Happy at Mais Querido, the athlete has no interest in forcing him to leave the crow’s nest. So, to get him out of Fla, Atletico Madrid will need to insist on negotiations to succeed in conversations. The trend is for a proposal to arrive in the middle of this year.