those who fell into the fine mesh in previous years can now consult restitution

On Monday (25), consultation began on the residual lot of refund of the Individual Income Tax for the month of April 2022. This lot covers residual refunds from previous years, which fell into the fine mesh and have already been regularized, as per informed in a note to the IRS.

How to check the refund?

Those who fell into the fine mesh in previous years and want to see if a refund is available, should carry out the following step by step:

If the taxpayer verifies any pending in the declaration, he can rectify, correcting the inconsistent information.

It is also possible to consult the release of Income Tax refunds through the application on smartphones and tablets (available for android and iOS) and also check the status of registration in the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF).

How is the residual refund paid?

The residual refund is paid directly to the bank account informed by the taxpayer on the Income Tax Return. If the credit is not carried out, due to a problem with the account, the amount will be available at Banco do Brasil for up to one year.

If this happens, the citizen has the possibility to reschedule the credit of the amount through the BB Portal or through the BB Relationship Center, through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

And, if the taxpayer does not withdraw the refund amount within one year, he must apply through the e-CAC Portalavailable on the IRS website, and:

Access the “Declarations and Statements” menu;

Click on “My Income Tax”;

Click on “Request a refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

On April 29, according to the Federal Revenue, 210,153 taxpayers will receive the bank credit referring to the residual refund, totaling R$ 180,556,530.18. Of this amount, BRL 72,376,567.04 corresponds to taxpayers who have legal priority, 3,188 are seniors over 80 years of age and 25,119 are seniors aged between 60 and 79 years. The remainder corresponds to 2,295 people with physical or mental disabilities or serious illness, 9,203 people who had the biggest source of income, be it teaching, and 170,448 non-priority taxpayers.

