‘Ticket to Paradise’ Trailer Revealed With Julia Roberts and George Clooney at CinemaCon

George Clooney (“Eleven Men and a Secret”) and Julia Roberts (‘Pretty Woman’) will be together again in ‘Ticket to Paradise‘ and this Wednesday (27), in Las Vegas at CinemaConUniversal Pictures has released the first trailer for the romantic comedy directed by Hello Parker (‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’).

In it we see Clooney and Roberts like a divorced couple who get together and travel to Bali to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) makes the same mistake they did 25 years ago, marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett complete the list.

In the trailer we see Clooney and Roberts interact in a very fun way, where both exchange barbs, before drawing up the plan to prevent their daughter’s nuptials. We have physical humour, ironies and lots of drinks, with Clooney doing the classic running man. “This is my new favorite place on Earth”declares Julia on a paradise beach in the video.

The two have already been together in other films such as ‘Eleven men and a secret‘ and ‘Money Game‘. In an interview with Deadline, Clooney praised Parker’s script and credited him with inspiring their reunion.

“I haven’t done a romantic comedy since A Special Day’ (1996). I did some sort of snarky, you know, and in this one, Julia and I ended up being mean to each other in the funniest way possible.”said the actor.

‘Ticket to Paradise‘ opens in theaters on the day September 15, 2022.