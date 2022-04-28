TIM launches Mother’s Day promotion with weekly raffles and R$ 3 thousand discount on cell phones

THE TIM (telecommunications operator), announced on Tuesday (26) several special discounts and exclusive offers to celebrate Mother’s Day. This commemorative date will be celebrated on May 8 in the country, and is marked by the celebration of all mothers.

According to the company, during this promotional period you will be able to find cell phones of another generation. Discounts are up to BRL 3,000 on models such as iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 FE with 20 GB and 50 GB bonuses every month for a year for TIM Controle customers.

And more: the operator will offer, on every Wednesday of the month of May, special discounts on brands such as Marisa, Giuliana Flores and Vult, for those who want to give gifts in honor of Mother’s Day.

What are the models?

Discounts on the purchase of smartphones will be based on subscription to the plan TIM Black Family. With this plan, customers will have free access to HBO Max, Netflix or YouTube Premium. You will see all the plan conditions in the TIM online store. According to the company, during the Mother’s Day promotion you can purchase the following models.

iPhone 12

64 GB;

Value: from BRL 6499 to BRL 2,999;

Plan: TIM Black Family of 100 GB;

Galaxy S21 FE

5G;

Value: from BRL 4,499 to BRL 1,799;

Plan: TIM Black Family of 100 GB;

Motorola Edge 20

5G;

Value: from BRL 3,999 to BRL 1,799;

Plan: TIM Black Family of 100 GB;

How will the promotions be?

Although the discounts are focused on cell phones, TIM said that it will also make available AirPods Pro and other products with discounts and credit card installments up to 21 times. Anyone who buys any TIM Controle plan by May 8 will have a monthly bonus of 20 GB of internet to use freely for up to one year. In this promotion, you will participate in a draw worth R$ 200,000 held in the “TIM + Vantagens” application.

How will the draws be?

The R$ 200 thousand draw will be held on May 28, and the other draws will take place in the same month for those enrolled in the loyalty program. Cell phones, gadgets, discounts on major brands and a R$ 200,000 raffle will be raffled off. The sweepstakes will offer:

Apple Watch Series 7; Two iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB; Bee U1 Lithium Electric Bike.

Image: Jo Galvao / Shutterstock.com