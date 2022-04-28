TIM starts migration of Oi customers in June

The migration of customers from Oi to TIM is already a reality and should begin in June. Thus, the change starts with users of prepaid and control plans, and is then applied to postpaid customers. The news was announced by the operational director, Leonardo Capdeville, during a conference call with investors and analysts.

Claro makes Mother’s Day promotion that gives bonuses of up to 50 GB in post and control

So, to learn more about this change from the plans, check out below.

You are likely to also like:

Virtual operators complain that Vivo, Claro and Tim make competition difficult

Sale of Oi: what happens to the operator’s customers?

Customer migration from Oi to Tim starts in June

Thus, it is necessary to explain that, at the beginning of the process, the transfer must be made to about 50 thousand people per month. And over time, it should accelerate. According to the company, the forecast is to complete this entire process within a period of 12 months, as TIM had already anticipated.

Thus, in all, 16.4 million customers will be migrated, which represents 40% of Oi’s mobile network subscriber base currently. This should also allow TIM to expand its share of the mobile market, which today is 20%, to 27%. This would help the company to reduce the difference between Claro and Vivo.

Finally, according to the president of TIM, Alberto Griselli, with the operation, the operator should achieve a breakthrough in important markets, such as the city of São Paulo. Today, TIM has a market share of 18.9% in the region, which can grow to 25.7%. In Rio de Janeiro, the operator’s share may rise from 20.8% to 34.7%, which means a great deal.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

FGTS emergency withdrawal: Serasa offers special debt negotiation conditions

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com