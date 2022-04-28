Title holder for the first time, Andrey pleases and receives praise from teammates at Vasco: “Craque” | vasco

At the age of 17, Andrey Santos won his first chance as a starter at Vasco in the 1-0 victory over Ponte Preta, last Wednesday night. Pressured by positive results, coach Zé Ricardo promoted some changes in the team and chose to climb the midfielder, which is one of the main promises of São Januário. The performance paves the way for more space in the team.

The boy dictated the rhythm of the midfield and gave another face to Vasco, being one of the best on the field in the game valid for the fourth round of Serie B.

– It is a privilege and an honor to represent this Vasco shirt. I’ve been here for 6 years, I went through all categories, and it’s a dream come true to start a game as a starter and come out with the victory. It can not be better. It was a special game. I threw a shirt to the crowd, for the party. The other one will go to my family and will become a painting at home (laughs) – said the boy, after the game.

Among fans, the opinion that Andrey made the difference was unanimous on social media.

The entry of Andrey gave another dynamic to the team, and the duo with Yuri Lara fit right away. The boy added quality in the ball out and found passes between the lines, like the one he gave to Gabriel Pec in the 30th minute of the first half (video below): the attacker received inside the area and rolled for Figueiredo to finish and demand a good defense from the Ponte Preta goalkeeper. In the next move, Vasco opened the scoring with Raniel. It dropped in performance in the second half along with the team.

Andrey Santos’ duo in Vasco’s “volência”, Yuri Lara filled the team’s ball.

– Andrey is a ball player. This one will give Vasco a lot of money (laughs). I am happy in a certain way to be able to help you start this very promising career. He’s a good boy, he’s a good boy, and I think it was good for him and for the group. I hope we get more victories together- praised Yuri.

Andrey gives a nice pass to Pec, who rolls for Figueiredo to finish

Andrey’s talent appeared in front of Ponte Preta, but it’s nothing new. Zé Ricardo has already shown himself to be a fan of the boy’s football and deserves the credit for the lineup. It is not new that the coach praises the midfielder and has been rehearsing using him more, but he runs into a bureaucratic issue at the club, which is negotiating the renewal with the jewel, whose contract runs until August 2023.

If no agreement is reached, Andrey can leave for free by signing a pre-contract starting in March of next year and leaving the team at the age of 19. Therefore, Vasco tries to extend the bond and, in the meantime, puts a brake on the use of the young athlete. But the good performance against Ponte Preta shows that the club loses in keeping him. The negotiation could become easier with the arrival of 777 Partners, the imminent buyer of SAF Vasco da Gama, which will retain the club’s assets.

There is also the club’s concern about not burning the player. The assessment is that the adaptation to the professional has been fast, even beyond what was expected, but Zé Ricardo understands that Andrey needs special planning to develop correctly.

– Andrey has great potential. He has a vision far beyond the sector where the ball is. It makes a very clear reading of positioning, it has technical attributes. have to take the timing of the professional. Let’s go carefully. Vasco will give a lot of return, he has a good head, a lot of quality. It started off but gained confidence – said Zé Ricardo after the game.

Vasco’s fear makes sense. Andrey has even received a proposal from Barcelona. Furthermore, he has had consultations from Milan (Italy), Benfica (Portugal), Wolverhampton (England) and Monaco (France). These and other clubs keep an eye on the jewel and hope to see the steering wheel in action more often.

Considered an extra-class athlete within the club, Andrey jumped stages from a very young age until arriving three years in advance to Vasco’s professional team. Integrated since last year, the boy paid special attention to evolving physically and technically. This year he has already been called up to the Brazilian under-20 team and is quoted to play in the South American Championship in 2023. He is a starter and captain in coach Ramon Menezes’ team.

After 10 years at the club, Andrey signed his first professional contract in August 2020, aged 16. That season, by the way, was the great moment of Andrey’s career as an athlete. In addition to the call-ups for the Brazilian team and the titles of the Copa do Brasil, Supercup and Campeonato Carioca with the under-20, the young man joined the cast of the top category.

The following year, in 2021, he was state champion under-17 and Recopa Carioca, playing for most of the season for under-20. It was also the year of the midfielder’s debut for the professional, in Carioca, when he became the youngest player to play in Vasco’s main team this century, surpassing Talles Magno. He also made a match for Serie B, debuting in a national competition.

See other Andrey bids at Vasco x Black Bridge:

37 min of the 1st half: Nenê takes a corner at half height, Andrey tries to complete and hits the tackle with the defense

34 min of the 2nd half: Andrey Santos leads the ball, but is stopped with a foul

36 min of 2nd half – Palacios raises in the area and Andrey heads wide

