To the rhythm of funk, Flamengo launches new uniform 2 for the 2022 season | Flamengo

Flamengo officially launched this Thursday morning its new kit 2 for this season. The model is inspired by the party of Rubro-Negros fans and goes on sale from this Friday, 29.

The shirt, made by Adidas, is all white, with red and black details on the sleeves and collar. A relief on the fabric represents the waving of the fans’ flags in the stands. The shield is embroidered, and there is a patch of a flag with the inscription “The greatest passion in the world”.

The shirt will be sold in two versions: “Authentic”, aimed at athletes, and supporters.

In social networks, Rubro-Negro presented the shirt with a funk video, in which it shows artists in favelas and club players dancing the step with the new uniform.

On Thursday night, Flamengo returns to the field to face Universidad Católica, at 7 pm (GMT), at San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium, in Santiago, Chile. The match is valid for the third round of the Libertadores group stage.

