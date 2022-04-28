Sports

To the rhythm of funk, Flamengo launches new uniform 2 for the 2022 season | Flamengo

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius16 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Flamengo officially launched this Thursday morning its new kit 2 for this season. The model is inspired by the party of Rubro-Negros fans and goes on sale from this Friday, 29.

+ Read more news about Flamengo

Pedro, Flamengo 2022 uniform — Photo: Disclosure / Adidas

The shirt, made by Adidas, is all white, with red and black details on the sleeves and collar. A relief on the fabric represents the waving of the fans’ flags in the stands. The shield is embroidered, and there is a patch of a flag with the inscription “The greatest passion in the world”.

Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Flamengo Uniform 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / Adidas

The shirt will be sold in two versions: “Authentic”, aimed at athletes, and supporters.

In social networks, Rubro-Negro presented the shirt with a funk video, in which it shows artists in favelas and club players dancing the step with the new uniform.

On Thursday night, Flamengo returns to the field to face Universidad Católica, at 7 pm (GMT), at San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium, in Santiago, Chile. The match is valid for the third round of the Libertadores group stage.

Flamengo’s new 2022 uniform — Photo: Disclosure

Uniform 2 Flamengo, 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / Adidas

New Flamengo 2022 uniform 2 — Photo: Disclosure / Adidas

New Flemish Banner — Photo: Publicity

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius16 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

STJ extinguishes action that questioned electoral rules in the CBF and opens the way for Ednaldo Rodrigues to be elected president | soccer

March 7, 2022

“The greatness of the athlete is evident”

March 17, 2022

Corinthians changes training schedule for classic against So Paulo

March 25, 2022

Paulo Sousa is uncomfortable with question about tactics and debate with reporter

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button