Today in history – April 28 – Foundation of Mangueira and death of Mussolini

1887 – The first motorsport race was held. The first of these races was held on this day in France, with a route from Paris to Versailles. Motorsport is one of the most popular sports in the world, and the one that involves more companies, manufacturers, athletes, engineers and sponsors. Engineers develop the latest technologies in engines, aerodynamics, suspension and tires to achieve maximum performance; these advances benefited the automotive industry, such as radial tires and the turbo.

1928 – The Estação Primeira de Mangueira Samba School is founded. It is one of the most traditional in Rio de Janeiro and also one of the best known in the world. Its founders were Carlos Cachaça, Cartola, Zé Espinguela, among others. One of its best-known figures is the sambista Jamelão, the official interpreter of the school from 1949 to 2006. Mangueira has won 18 titles from the Special Group of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

1937 – Saddam Hussein, former Iraqi dictator, was born. He was president of Iraq from 1979 to 2003, the year he was ousted from power by a coalition of countries led by the United States and the United Kingdom. The invasion took place on account of US President George W. Bush’s accusation that the Iraqi leader possessed weapons of mass destruction and had links to Al-Qaeda. Saddam Hussein was one of the main dictatorial leaders in the Arab world. In the early 1970s, he nationalized oil and other industries. With oil profit, Iraq’s economy grew at a rapid pace.

[1945-FascistleaderBenitoMussolinidies On this day, Benito Amilcare Andrea Mussolini, an Italian politician considered one of the key figures in the creation of Fascism, died in Mezzegra, Italy. he became Italian prime minister in 1922 and was later given supreme control of Italy’s armed forces by King Victor Emmanuel III. In 1940, he led Italy into World War II on the Axis side. In late April 1945, with apparent defeat in the war, he tried to flee to Switzerland, but was captured and executed near Lake Como by Italian partisans. His body—as well as that of his wife Clara Petacci and other companions—was taken to Milan, where it was hung upside down for public viewing and confirmation of his death. To this day, it is not known who was responsible for the shots that killed Mussolini.

What Day is Today?

– Mother-in-law’s Day

– Education Day

– World Day for Safety and Health at Work

– World Smile Day

Birthdays:

Penelope Cruz – 48 years old – The Spanish actress was married to fellow actor Tom Cruise. She gained notoriety in the 90s in Spain. Sex and the City 2, Pirates of the Caribbean, G-Force, Vanilla Sky, among others. She is currently married to Javier Bardem, an actor who participated in 007 – Operation Skyfall.

Jessica Alba – 41 years old – Jessica Marie Alba is an American actress, businesswoman and model. She is known for her performances in Dark Angel, Sin City, Fantastic Four, Deep Dive, Damned Luck and The Evil Eye. In 1995, in the middle of filming Flipper, she was kidnapped and left in the hands of criminals for 14 hours. She was found tied up in the trunk of a car. The case was never solved by the US police.

Bruno from KLB – 38 years old – Bruno Finato Scornavacca – bass, backing vocalist, Guitar (KLB started in 2000). Bruno, in 2012, decided to bet on another career. Practicing martial arts for almost ten years, he debuted in MMA, winning over Diego Ramones at the Fair Fight MMA event, in São Paulo. Bruno trains with UFC highlights Felipe Arantes and Lucas Mineiro.

Stenio Garcia – 90 years old – Bino’s birthday! Stênio Garcia Faro is a theater, TV and cinema actor. He acted in the main soap operas and series of Globo, such as Carga Pesada, Rainha da Sucata, Explode Coração, Rei do Gado, A Patroeira, O Clone, among others. In 2015, the actor ended up gaining prominence on the Internet for an unusual fact. He and his wife, Marilene Saade, had nude photos spread across social media.