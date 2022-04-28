Tom Hiddleston Dodges Thor 4 Appearance Question: ‘I’m Not Playing Andrew Garfield’

New Marvel movie will feature the return of Natalie Portman and the presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The shooting of Thor: Love and Thunder has come to an end and expectations for the new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are growing. Starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, who returns to the role of Jane Fonda, the film promises to be even “crazier” and nonsensical than Thor: Ragnarok, as revealed by director Taika Waititi. After a long wait, the first teaser for the film has finally been revealed and it looks like the God of Thunder is ready to step down from his hero role and declare his retirement for good. However, what really caught the attention of fans was the absence of Loki in the preview, a fundamental character in the last three superhero films.

James Gunn Called For Script Changes For Thor: Love And Thunder Related To Guardians Of The Galaxy

During an interview with GamesRadar, Tom Hiddleston was asked about his role in the film: “I’m living in a question mark. It’s all unknown. You know, I used to think I could predict these things, but I literally have no idea.” Lastly, the actor stated that he’s not lying like Andrew Garfield did throughout his Spider-Man: No Return Home tour, “and I’m not playing Andrew Garfield! I just don’t know.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe surprises its cast with appearances in films without them having the slightest idea. Gwyneth Paltrow, for example, learned by accident that she starred in a scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Typically, the studio shoots multiple projects simultaneously, so Tom Hiddleston may have filmed scenes for Thor: Love and Thunderduring the production of the first season of Loki.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER?

Get ready because, probably, we will have big twists for the protagonist of the franchise, after all, the movie will be based on the Mighty Thor comic book, where Jane Foster carries the title of Mighty Thor after the original character becomes unworthy and not manages to wield the hammer Mjolnir, being forced to have its power passed to Jane.

The production will still have the participation of Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy who will play Asgardian actors in a theatrical play that should represent the death of Odin, followed by the fight of the three brothers, Loki, Thor and Hela. It is worth remembering that in Thor: Ragnarok we have already seen a scene similar to this one.

Thor: Love And Thunder is slated to hit theaters on July 7, 2022.