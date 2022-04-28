Tomatoes are up for 20 weeks; why does he lead raises? | Economy

Unsplash/ Josephine Baran Tomatoes are champions of rising prices

In the rally of fruits, vegetables and vegetables, the champion of high prices of the time is the tomato. The price of the fruit has risen for 20 straight weeks and has led marketers, supermarkets and restaurants to improvise so as not to lose customers. In April alone, tomatoes were already 22.25% more expensive, and that after having risen 6.55% in March, according to data from the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

In a store in Brasília, prices for grape tomatoes are no longer displayed per kilo, but per 100g. It’s R$ 2.99 per 100g – or almost R$ 30 a kilo. At the fairs in Rio, the stands already offer the option of selling in bags with the tomatoes already packed and prices already defined – all so as not to scare the consumer.

The bag of three Italian tomatoes was sold at R$3 – or one real per tomato – last Tuesday (26) in Ipanema. “The bag also helps not to spoil it. If I buy the common tomato and pile it up here at the fair, it spoils quickly and I lose money. I have only bought Italian tomatoes, which last longer”.

The market vendor, who sells a kilo of tomatoes at R$15, said that he is not always able to pass on the increase in fruit and vegetables to the customer. On the tip of their tongue, those who visit the fair respond without hesitation when the question is: what item has gone up in price the most in recent months?

“Tomatoes. But I’m also buying less lettuce and bananas, which have gone up a lot”, says maid Sônia Maria Santos.

The nanny Secilma Souza, a resident of São Gonçalo, changed the menu to circumvent the high prices. The meat ran out of sauce, and the tomato now only adds color to the salad. “I shop every 15 days. But if before I used to put tomato on the meat, I made a sauce, today I buy less and just put it in the salad”.

If Brazilian cuisine uses tomato a lot, Italian cuisine practically revolves around it. The words are by Humberto Carmello, owner of the restaurant Vecchio Cappelletti, in São Paulo. As the product is irreplaceable and passing on high prices is not an option, at the risk of losing customers, Carmello reduced his profit margin, believing that the tightening of accounts will be temporary.

“I did this believing that the increase will be seasonal, but if I were to cover the costs, I would need to increase the value of the menu by approximately 15%. I use between 30 and 40 kilos of tomato per week, because in addition to being present in all our dishes, it’s the base of the pomodoro sauce, the public’s favorite”, he says.

André Braz, coordinator of the Consumer Price Index at Fundação Getulio Vargas, explains that, this year, in addition to seasonality, other factors affect the high prices of fruits, vegetables and vegetables. These are items whose production suffers in the summer, because of the rains. The trend, then, is for prices to take a break from now on.

But this year, the sharp rise in fuel prices made freight more expensive. The increase in diesel and gasoline was a consequence of the oil boom after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war will also affect the price of fertilizers, as Brazil imports many Russian crop protection products, which could make food even more expensive.

But why is the tomato, among all the items at the fair, the one that has risen the most in recent weeks?

For Braz, as it is a product of national preference, the demand does not stop: as many people do not give up, it is up to the law of supply and demand, and the price goes up even more. Braz, however, reassures the consumer. Even if it doesn’t reach the value of last year, the increases tend to stop.

“Tomatoes, potatoes, onions, lettuce, normally go up in summer. Now, in the heat, the climate is hostile for many crops. production. A flooded road, a quagmire, makes it difficult to take the product to sell”, explains the economist.

In early autumn, production tends to settle down. Braz explains that when the climate is dry, it is possible to irrigate the land, but the excesses of summer are greater challenges for the producer.

But, if the climate tends to help from now on, the pressure of fuels should not let up. “There is no drop in fuel prices on the radar. That latest increase that happened in mid-March is probably not going to be revised downwards.”