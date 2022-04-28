Tuchel talks about Rüdiger’s departure from Chelsea to Real Madrid: “Nobody liked it”

Defender is one of the main players in the Premier League today and should reinforce the Merengue team starting next season.

One of the main defenders of the Premier League today, the defender Antonio Rüdiger29 years old, is at the end of his contract with the Chelsea. The bond only runs until June 30 of this year, and he would already have a certain destination, according to the European press: the Real Madrid. Talks would already be advanced, and the German would arrive in the Spanish capital at the beginning of next season.

In a press conference held this Wednesday (27), the Blues coach, Thomas Tuchelspoke about Rüdiger’s departure from the club: “I don’t think anyone liked it. Toni is a big factor in our one and a half seasons together. He gives confidence to everyone in the locker room. He plays at a very high level and loves responsibility. We have to accept. There will be life at Chelsea after Toni. The most important thing is to finish at the highest level.”

Chelsea were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Champions League to Real Madrid. After losing 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, the team went on to open 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu. However, a goal from Rodrygo left the confrontation open and, in the extra time, the duo Vinícius Júnior and Benzema worked, and the Frenchman scored the goal of the classification of the Merengues.

Rüdiger would fight for position with consolidated duo

Despite having failed in the defeat to Manchester City, in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, Éder Militão and Alaba have been having a consistent season with the Real Madrid shirt. They became the starting-back duo after Varane left for Manchester United and Sergio Ramos left for PSG.