Two faces of the same Corinthians: compare numbers of Vítor Pereira inside and outside Itaquera | Corinthians

Overwhelming inside, but fickle and fragile defensively outside. These are the two faces that Corinthians has presented since the arrival of coach Vítor Pereira at the club two months ago.

In this period, Timão won 86% of the points in Itaquera, more than double the performance as a visitor: 38.8%.

The difference is also noticeable in the number of goals scored and conceded. Compare:

Corinthians with Vitor Pereira in Itaquera Out of home wins 4 two defeats 0 5 draws 1 1 goals scored 12 7 goals conceded 1 12 utilization 86% 38.8%

Against Boca Juniors, last Tuesday, Corinthians reached their fourth victory in five games at the Neo Química Arena after hiring the Portuguese coach. The only time they couldn’t win at home with Vítor Pereira, Timão got the best on penalties, against Guarani, in the quarterfinals of Paulistão.

One of the key factors for such a performance is the support of the fans. The average attendance in these five games at Neo Química Arena was 38 thousand paying.

– Here (in Itaquera) it is a unique atmosphere. It’s a crowd that supports us, we feel the energy, the players also feel it inside, I believe that clearly it was a help to win the three points we wanted with a lot of work – said the assistant Filipe Almeida, who replaced Vítor Pereira last Tuesday .

– Our attitude will always be the same, to seek the three points and impose our way of playing. The players know what we want from day one, the ideas are the same, we are correcting and improving. We go to the away games with the same attitude. The only difference is that we don’t have the fans to support us – completed the Portuguese, who will continue in charge of the team while Vítor Pereira is not recovered from Covid-19.

Another factor that may help to explain the disparity in Corinthians performance inside and outside the home is the degree of difficulty of the games. Four of Vítor Pereira’s eight games as a visitor were classics (two against São Paulo and two against Palmeiras). There was also a duel at the altitude of La Paz, against Always Ready.

The next alvinegro commitment away from their domains will be next Wednesday, against Deportivo Cali, in Colombia. In case of victory, Timão can forward the classification to the final phase of Libertadores. Before that, however, Corinthians has a commitment for the Brasileirão, on Sunday, against Fortaleza, at 4 pm, in Itaquera.

Maycon scores 2 goals and commands Corinthians’ victory over Boca

Check out Timão’s games with Vítor Pereira at home:

5 x 0 Ponte Preta (Paulistan)

1 (7) x (6) 1 Guarani (Paulistan)

1 x 0 Deportivo Cali (Libertadores)

3 x 0 Avai (Brasileirão)

2 x 0 Boca Juniors (Libertadores)

Check out Timão’s games with Vítor Pereira away from home:

Sao Paulo 1 x 0 (Paulistao)

Palmeiras 2 x 1 (Paulistão)

Novorizontino 0 x 1 (Paulistan)

Sao Paulo 2 x 1 (Paulistao)

Always Ready 2 x 0 (Liberators)

Botafogo 1 x 3 (Brasileirão)

Portuguese 1 x 1 (Brazil Cup)

Palmeiras 3 x 0 (Brasileirão)

