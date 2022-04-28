Understand why carrots and tomatoes lead the rise in food in Brazil | agribusiness

The expectation is that prices will only get lower in the coming months, between May and July. (see further below).

The carrot boom reached almost 200% accumulated in 12 months up to April, while tomato rose 117% in the same period. The data were released this Wednesday (27) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In the case of carrots, inflation continues to be a reflection of the intense rains that affected the country’s main crops in January and caused the volume of food sold by producers to decrease. With that, the kilo started to be found for R$ 10 to R$ 14.

The states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Espírito Santo, which are major producers, were the most affected. São Gotardo (MG), which is one of the main municipalities that supply the national market, suffered losses due to rain in January and February.

Carrots increased by almost 200%

Another reason was the discarding of carrots after harvesting, as the moisture in the soil left the food moist and unsuitable for consumption, in addition to causing root disease. With less supply, the price continued to rise.

However, the producer already finds lower prices since the beginning of April. And the reduction can be explained by the regulation of supply and a long period of high that was not absorbed in the market, says researcher Marina Marangon, from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea).

“The scenario of prices paid to the producer shows a drop, so this can favor the consumer as well. But there is the question of what will or will not be passed on in the sales channels. An estimate I cannot say for sure, but as the price about three weeks ago [para o produtor] soon it should relieve the consumer, yes”, he says.

Toshiyuki Mishima, who has been at the head of a carrot processing company for over 20 years, in Piedade (SP), confirms the slight improvement in prices in April. He buys the “dirty” carrots from the fields, washes them, selects them and packs them to resell them to the markets.

“Last month, the 29-kilogram box was still being sold for R$130, R$140. Now, I am finding it for R$70 and even R$50. It has improved for us, but in the market it takes a while to reflect. I believe that in the coming months the consumer will already find the variation of the kilo between R$ 5.99 and R$ 10”, he said.

50 items that increased the most in 12 months until the April inflation preview

Mishima points out that the supply of carrots tends to be higher in winter, which helps to improve values.

“Usually production increases. So, if we have a greater supply of carrots, we will have better prices. The only observation is that the weather is unpredictable. But we hope that the price does not continue higher as at the beginning of the year”, he says.

Tomato

The tomato harvest also remains smaller since heavy rains at the beginning of the year generated losses in plantations, affecting producers in the Southeast and Northeast. As a result, prices remain high, explains researcher João Paulo Deleo, from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea-Esalq/USP).

Deleo also points out that the Tomato planted area has been decreasing since 2020 because, at the beginning of the pandemic, the Producers lost sales with the closing of the trade and decided to reduce the planting area.

They continued to make this move in 2021, but for another reason: in March of that year, the harvest was plentiful and brought down producer prices. To recover revenue, they decided to further reduce the area and this was reflected in prices.

Another factor is the end of the summer season and the beginning of the winter season, which occurs in April in the South and Southeast. At this time, it is customary to harvest very little tomato.

“Prices tend to fall between July and September, as the winter crop progresses”, says Deleo.

In the South and Southeast regions, where tomato production is stronger, the The winter harvest takes place between April and November, while the summer harvest runs from December to March.