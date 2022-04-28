Unemployment rate in Brazil is among the highest in the world

In 2021, this average unemployment rate was 13.2%, up from 13.8% in 2020 (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A survey by the rating agency Austin Rating showed that the Brazilian unemployment rate should be among the highest in the world in 2022: in the ranking, Brazil occupies the 9th place of unemployment in the year (13.7%). In the previous ones, the country was in the 16th position (2021) and 22nd in 2020. The information is from the G1.

The study compares 102 countries, and Brazil ranks 2nd largest among the G20 members – only behind South Africa (35.2%). The last place was occupied by Japan, with 2.6% in the unemployment rate.

Data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that, in 2021, this average unemployment rate was 13.2%, against 13.8% in 2020.

Brazil ends 2021 with almost 14 million unemployed

Brazil ended 2021 with a total of 13.9 million unemployed people. The average rate corresponds to 13.2%, which represents a slight improvement over the previous year. The data were released this Thursday (24) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

In 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, marked by the closure of trade and the stoppage of factories, the unemployment rate was 13.8%, a considerable increase compared to 2019, which closed at 12%.

Even so, the 2021 rate is the second highest in the IBGE’s historical series, which started in 2012.

Explanations

According to the analysis of economists, the recovery of the labor market is due to the increase in informal, low-quality and low-paid jobs.

This is because part of the population that was without any income and out of the job market started looking for a job, which expanded the supply of cheap labor in the midst of the still frayed economic scenario.

Factors such as high interest rates, inflation and a high level of indebtedness have made it impossible to consistently resume jobs.