Unforgettable soundtrack: 7 movies that immortalized music – Monet

A well-made soundtrack helps to make a movie successful. Throughout history, there were many songs that were present on the big screen, fell into popular taste and became eternal and directly linked to the films in which they played. In most cases, what happens is the perfect synchronization of the climax scene with the background track, a junction that benefits both the film and the music. The list below brings together seven films responsible for immortalizing music, which can be purchased on DVD or Blu-ray. The formats are ideal for those who do not want to be dependent on streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and others.

The selection includes movie classics, including Titanic, which can be purchased on Blu-ray for from BRL 89and Pulp Fiction, available on DVD or Blu-ray by about BRL 159. In addition, there are also options for those who follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with the films Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther, offered by from BRL 28 and BRL 19 respectively.

1. Moulin Rouge – from R$9

Moulin Rouge: Love in Red follows the romantic journey of Christian (Ewan McGregor), who after moving to the bohemian neighborhood of Montmartre, in Paris, falls in love with Satine (Nicole Kidman), star of the nightclub that gives the film its name. The work was responsible for immortalizing the classic Nature Boy, by Nat King Cole (1919-1965) in the voice of David Bowie (1947-2016), reproduced numerous times throughout the film and which mixes in a very homogeneous way with the narrative of Christian. Other hit songs, such as Lady Marmalade and Your Song, also enrich the plot.

The feature film is available on DVD for prices from BRL 9and on Blu-ray for about BRL 59. With audio and subtitles in English, Portuguese and Spanish, the film is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Its buyers praise the quality of the film, the soundtrack and the fact that it has an audio option for the visually impaired. As of the publication date of this article, no negative reviews have been posted.

2. A Star is Born – from R$23

A Star is Born follows the story of successful singer Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) and budding singer Ally (Lady Gaga). After falling in love and getting married, some elements of the narrative make their careers reverse, which causes a lot of conflict in the couple’s relationship. Of the entire soundtrack, the main highlight is Shallow, a track performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, with lyrics that poetically summarize all the drama lived in the film by Jackson Maine and Ally.

The work can be purchased in Blu-ray format for from BRL 29 or on DVD by approximately BRL 50. A Star is Born is rated 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon, and buyers highlight the actors’ performance and script. So far, there are no negative reviews about the film, available in English, Portuguese and Spanish.

3. Guardians of the Galaxy – from R$28

Guardians of the Galaxy expands the Marvel universe and even features the beginning of Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) journey. After taking possession of a mysterious mystical object, the protagonist is forced to form an alliance with four different figures from the galaxy, resulting in one of the most popular superhero teams in cinema.

The film was very marked by its soundtrack, but the song that drew the most attention was the track Come and Get Your Love, by the funk rock band Redbone. The success is due to the interpretation of Chris Pratt, who dances to the beat of the music, without worrying about the chaos around him. The scene accompanies a lot of comedy and genius on the part of the actor.

The physical version of Guardians of the Galaxy can be obtained in DVD format for prices from BRL 28 or on Blu-ray for about BRL 129 and is rated 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Its buyers point out that the film is fun and good value for money. There were no negative reviews about the product.

4. Black Panther – from R$19

In Black Panther, the viewer follows the story of Prince T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), who assumes the mantle of Black Panther after losing his father. To confront his enemies, the hero relies on super agility, keen senses and an unquestionable fighting skill. During the story, the protagonist confronts his brother, Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who yearns to take Black Panther’s place.

The film’s soundtrack was mostly produced by rapper Kendrick Lamar, who sought to represent American hip-hop and black music movements, in search of strong representation. The track Black Panther, full of African instrumentals, was responsible for building the entire auditory identity of the story. The film is available in DVD format by from BRL 19 and on Blu-Ray for approximately BRL 50. Black Panther has 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon, and some buyers rate it as the best Marvel movie. On the other hand, some consider the cover art to be too simple.

5. A Beautiful Woman – from R$59

Pretty Woman tells the romantic story of businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) and call girl Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts), who after falling in love must deal with a world infested with prejudice to live love. The feature film stands out for its engaging soundtrack, especially for the presence of the track It Must Have Been Love, by singer Roxette, which managed to capture all the essence of the film. The song Oh, Pretty Woman, by Roy Orbison (1936 – 1988), also packs memorable moments.

It is worth noting that the repercussion of the film made the song It Must Have Been Love reach the first place on Billboard. Pretty Woman is available on Amazon only in DVD format by from BRL 59. As of the publication date of this article, no buyer has commented either positive or negative.

6. Titanic – from R$89

Titanic is a timeless classic based on the tragedy that occurred in 1912. The film tells the story of a young woman from a wealthy family Rose (Kate Winslet), who meets the young artist Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and lives a romance, interrupted by the sinking of the ship that gives the film its name. 25 years after the release of the feature, it is impossible not to remember it and associate it with the song My Heart Will Go On, by singer Céline Dion, which for many is considered as “the song of the Titanic”. The track is played repeatedly throughout the film and translates the entire romance lived by Rose and Jack.

The movie is available in dual Blu-ray format for prices from BRL 89. Titanic is rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, and buyers praise the quality of the work, but so far there are no negative comments about the film.

7. Pulp Fiction – from R$159

Considered by many as a great movie classic, Quentin Tarantino’s work, Pulp Fiction, tells the story of Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson), two assassins at the behest of mobster Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames). ). After some events, Vincent falls in love with his boss’s wife, Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman), something that will bring him several problems. At the same time, boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) is hired to lose a fight, but he doesn’t live up to the deal.

In the midst of so many classic scenes, the moment when Vincent and Mia dance to Chuck Berry’s You Never Can Tell stands out. The moment was immortalized in the movie industry, as well as the actors’ choreography in sync with the song. Pulp Fiction is available in Blu-ray and DVD formats by from BRL 159. On Amazon, the product is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars, and shoppers praise the quality of the film. However, many criticize the simplicity of the packaging and the price charged for the disc.

