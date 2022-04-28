Unión La Calera vs Santos: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | south american cup

Santos faces Unión La Calera, from Chile, this Thursday, at 21:30 (GMT), at the Sausalito stadium, in Viña del Mar, in a match valid for the third round of group C of the Copa Sudamericana. The Fish seeks the key lead.

The team led by Fabián Bustos wants to take advantage of the good moment lived in the Brazilian Championship to pack also in the continental competition. A triumph against the Chileans would put the team in first place, with only the leader of the group advancing to the next stage. At the same time, the Argentine coach is looking to win his first victory away from home since arriving at Santos.

On the other hand, Unión La Calera, despite the good moment within the Copa Sudamericana, is experiencing an internal crisis. Despite having started well in the international tournament, the Chilean team is in second-to-last place in the national championship, with nine points in 11 matches. The defeat to Coquimbo by 3 to 2, last Sunday, culminated in the dismissal of coach Martín Anselmi. The team won the match 2-0, but allowed the rival’s turn.

Unión La Calera – coach: Carlos Galdames

Former striker Carlos Galdames will be Unión La Calera’s interim coach against Santos. He takes over on an interim basis alongside Iván Yavar, a former goalkeeper, who will be the assistant coach. For the match, the coach will not be able to count on the injured trio Yerco Oyanedel, Simón Ramírez and Mathías Vidangossy. In the last matches, the Chilean team played in a 5-3-2 scheme, which turns into 3-5-2 when the team has possession of the ball.

Likely lineup: Ignacio Arce; Matías Fernández, Santiago García, Christian Vilches and Erick Wiemberg; Esteban Valencia, Williams Alarcón, César Pérez and Gonzalo Castellani; Lucas Passerini, Sebastián Saez.

Santos – coach: Fabian Bustos

After training and some tests, coach Fabián Bustos begins to set a pattern for the Santos team. Even if the pieces vary according to the opponent, Peixe has sought to play in a 4-4-2 scheme, which can vary when the team has possession of the ball for a 4-3-3, with the midfielders advancing.

For this match, Santos still will not be able to count on Marcos Leonardo, who is still serving the last game of suspension for a red card received in the 2021 edition of the Copa Sudamericana. He is the only embezzlement.

Suspended: Marcos Leonardo

Likely lineup: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo, Ângelo and Jhojan Julio; Leo Baptistao and Angulo.

