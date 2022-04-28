Universidad Católica x Flamengo: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | liberators

At the end of the first round of Libertadores Group H, Universidad Católica and Flamengo will face each other this Thursday, at 7 pm (GMT), at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium, in Santiago, Chile.

Flamengo comes from a 1-0 defeat to Athletico-PR, in Curitiba. Paulo Sousa spared players and, after good performances against São Paulo and Palmeiras, the team did very poorly in Curitiba.

Católica, in turn, is in a delicate situation both in the national championship and in Libertadores, so much so that it fired coach on the 18th after a 1-0 defeat to Huachipato.

Universidad Católica – coach: Rodrigo Valenzuela (interim)

Universidad Católica is still struggling in the Chilean Championship. It currently occupies the ninth place, with 13 points out of a possible 33. It comes from a 1-1 draw with Colo Colo, last Sunday, and has not won for three rounds in the national competition.

A defeat to Flamengo in Libertadores could complicate their situation, as they have three points in two games and will only play as home team in the group stage. The club is looking for a new coach after sacking Argentine Cristián Paulucci. Rodrigo Valenzuela manages the team on an interim basis and made his debut in a draw with Colo Colo.

Possible lineup: Pérez: Rebolledo, Astaburuaga, Parot and Cuevas; Leiva and Gutierrez; Orellana; Fuenzalida, Zampedri and Tapia

Who is out: Ampuero, Lanaro and Paz.

Flamengo – coach Paulo Sousa

David Luiz became Flamengo’s last-minute embezzlement, which released him to resolve personal issues. With that, Pablo, who debuted well against Athletico-PR, should be kept in the starting lineup to form a central defender with Willian Arão and Filipe Luís.

Filipe, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, spared against Hurricane, return to the team. Ayrton Lucas, Matheuzinho and Rodrigo Caio, already in the final phase of the physical transition and already free of their respective injuries, stayed in Rio de Janeiro.

Possible lineup: Santos (Hugo), Willian Arão, Pablo and Filipe Luís; Isla, João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Lázaro; Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabigol.

Who is out: David Luiz (personal issues), Fabrício Bruno (left foot injury), Gustavo Henrique (beginning transition after quadriceps injury), Vitinho (recovering from right thigh injury) and Matheus França (recovering from a fractured fibula in his right leg ).