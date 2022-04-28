Unprecedented in Brazil, LATAM opens 100% online selection for flight attendants, only until Thursday





LATAM has just started its first talent bank registration in Brazil for a 100% online selection process for cabin crew (flights). Unprecedented in the Brazilian airline industry, the new process is more agile and should allow more people from different regions to have access to the company’s job opportunities, enabling more Diversity and Inclusion.

The 100% online selection process for the cabin crew position was conceived after conducting internal surveys with employees to identify opportunities to promote an increasingly inclusive LATAM.

“We are just at the beginning of a long journey towards Diversity and Inclusion. When we allow people from all regions of a continental country like Brazil to apply for a vacancy to become cabin crew at LATAM, we are breaking even social barriers that prevented many from coming to São Paulo to participate in this process and start your professional dream“, explains Jefferson Cestari, HR director at LATAM Brazil.

WHAT CHANGES?

Until Thursday, April 28thpeople from all over Brazil will be able to register on the vacancies.com website for the position of Cabin Crew and compete for future company vacancies in selective processes entirely online.

This means that all selection steps – including technical and manager interviews, technical and behavioral tests, group dynamics and document delivery – will be carried out remotelyregardless of the person’s location in the national territory.





Even the admission exam for new LATAM Brazil Cabin Crew can be carried out in the state capital closest to the candidate, who will only need to show up in São Paulo on his first day of integration, already hired .

Another change by LATAM Brazil concerns the language requirement (English or Spanish), which is also no longer mandatory and becomes desirable for the position of Cabin Crew. The company will continue to apply the language test for mapping, but the criteria for choosing candidates will be entirely based on other technical skills to perform the function and on their behavioral skills. This new model will be tested and, after hiring the first classes, it can be revised for possible adaptations.

The minimum requirements required to be a LATAM Brazil Cabin Crew are training in the flight attendant course with ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) approval, with CCT (Certificate of Theoretical Knowledge), which is the ANAC code, and CMA ( Aeronautical Medical Certificate) valid.

Currently, LATAM Brasil has a staff of more than 3,000 cabin crew and the talent bank will be used by the company for the next hires based on operational needs and the evolution of the recovery of the Brazilian airline sector in the coming months.

Registration for vacancies can be accessed until the 28th at this link.

