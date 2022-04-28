unusual. Olivia Wilde is surprised on stage with child custody roles – Celebrities

What should have been a moment of traditional film promotion quickly turned into an unusual scandal. Olivia Wilde was on stage at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, before an audience of more than 4,000 industry experts, when she was surprised by a confidential envelope that prompted her to interrupt her speech.

It all happened this Wednesday, April 27, on stage at the Caesars Palace Coliseum in Las Vegas. Olivia Wilde was commenting on the film “Don’t Worry Darling”, produced by the actress and starring her boyfriend, Harry Styles, when she was handed an envelope labeled “personal and confidential”. “Is this for me? Is this a script?” was the 38-year-old actress’s immediate comment, before reading the papers in question.

“It looked like he had received a lawsuit,” commented Chris Lee, on the social network Twitter, adding that, at the time, he thought that the moment was part of the presentation or that it was a joke. According to “Deadline”, the envelope was sent by ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, protagonist of the series “Ted Lasso”, with whom he has two children in common, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5 years old. .

In question would be documents related to the parental regulation of the ex-couple’s children, however Variety magazine advanced, based on testimony from a source, whose identity remains unknown, that the 46-year-old actor was unaware that the roles would reach Olivia Wilde at that very moment.

“Documents have been drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis. Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place of delivery of the envelope, as this would solely depend on the service company involved. I would never tolerate it being delivered so inappropriately“, reads in statements from the same source, cited by the publication.

The actress was faced with the possibility that the documents delivered on stage would serve as a “subpoena” to appear in court, however, to date, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have not commented on the incident. This, in this case, contrary to the event’s organization, which was ready to “re-evaluate the security processes”.

“Never in the history of the convention have we had an incident where a delegate approached the stage without authorization to do so.”, said Mitch Neuhauser, director general of CinemaCon, in statements to “Deadline”. “In light of this incident, we are re-evaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our participants,” he added.

The actress was on stage commenting on the production of the film “Don’t Worry Darling”, with a release date scheduled for September this year, when the delivery in question took place. The moment proved to be unusual, mainly because, albeit indirectly, it involved the actress’s new boyfriend, Harry Styles, described by several publications as the reason why the actress and Jason Sudeikis moved forward with the divorce process, after the separation was announced. , in 2020.

Olivia Wilde’s ex-husband will have been “hurt” and “jealous” of the actress’s new relationship

The news of the separation of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis became public on November 13, 2020. At the time, as confirmed by the “Daily Mail”, several sources said that it was a “friendly” process and that the two children of the former acting couple, Otis and Daisy Josephine, would continue to be “priority”.

“[A separação] has been friendly (…). Children are the priority and heart of the family relationship,” read anonymous statements quoted by “People” magazine. Yet another source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the protagonist of the series “Ted Lasso”, which gives life the character that names the production, had been “very hurt” and “jealous” of the actress’s relationship with the former member of the band One Direction.

Even before the incident this Wednesday, the 27th, the new relationship of the actress had already been controversial. Mainly in terms of the chronological order of events. “Jason feels that the timeline that Olivia and Harry would like people to believe – that [Olivia e Jason] broke up a long time ago, long before they got involved with Harry — it’s just not accurate.”a source told People magazine.

To the same publication, the source in question also revealed that “nothing happened”, referring to Olivia Wilde’s desire to separate from Jason Sudeikis, until the recording of the film “Don’t Worry Darling”, which features Harry Styles, started. in the cast.

The actress has already commented on the doubts inherent to the separation process and her new relationship in an exclusive interview with “Vogue”, present in an article entitled “Olivia Wilde is living her best life”. “It’s obviously tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you see is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think of you.”began by saying.

“All that matters to you is what is real, what you love and who you love,” he added. Olivia and Harry Styles were first seen together as a couple on January 3, 2021, at a wedding in California, United States.

Jason Sudeikis has also moved on and taken up a relationship with 35-year-old British model and actress Keeley Hazell, who appeared on the series “Ted Lasso.” Rumors emerged that the pair of actors would have a relationship in September of last year, however, it was only in November of the same year that images of intimate moments between the couple emerged.

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell were photographed kissing on a beach in Mexico on November 24, reports “Page Six”.