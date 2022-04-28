Update Adds References to the Ukraine Conflict in CS:GO Maps | DRAFT5

players of Counter Strike: Global Offensive found possible references to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on in-game maps after the update released by valve last Monday (25th). With no major changes, the patch note introduced a number of changes to community maps like Climb, Crete, Iris, and Vineyard.
However, players did not take long to notice that the Crete map received easter eggs about conflict in the region. One of them is the least subtle of all, where you can see graffiti that refer to the Ukrainian flag. Twitter and Reddit users found the reference and helped spread the word on social media.
Another change added by Valve is a little more subtle and may go unnoticed by many. However, one of the first to notice the reference was the Ukrainian player Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, who made a point of showing a tank being pulled by a tractor.
At the beginning of the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, the Ukrainian government allowed that any citizen who found vehicles belonging to Russian forces could take them home. The result of this was a series of videos and photos of tractors towing not only tanks, but also aircraft and war chariots from the invading country.