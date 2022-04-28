US futures and European bourses rise again on earnings attention; US GDP, Caged and more market highlights today

The US and European stock futures indices operate higher this Monday morning (18), continuing the movement of the day before after the strong aversion to risk in the market in the first sessions of the week. On this date, investors react positively to the results of Meta, the owner of Facebook, as they continue to monitor developments in Ukraine and Russia’s next step in its gas supply to Europe.

Russian state energy giant Gazprom on Wednesday stopped gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. Gazprom told both countries it was cutting supplies because they refused to pay for gas in rubles, as Moscow recently demanded. The move pushed European gas prices higher and the euro lower, with the currency falling to a five-year low against the dollar earlier in the day.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday that, after the interruption, Poland and Bulgaria are receiving gas from their European Union neighbors.

Asian markets closed higher, with investors in the region awaiting the market’s reaction to the Bank of Japan’s latest monetary policy decision.

The Bank of Japan on Thursday announced its decision to maintain its monetary policy, a widely expected move. The Japanese central bank also said in its monetary policy statement that it “expects short-term and long-term interest rates to remain at their current or lower levels.”

In China, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for an “all-out” effort to build infrastructure. His comments come as mainland China has faced its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the initial shock of the pandemic in early 2020 since March.

Investors are awaiting results from major tech companies on Thursday from Apple, Amazon and Twitter, along with results from Robinhood. Applications for unemployment insurance will also be released on Thursday.

In Brazil, the IGP-M for April comes out, with a Refinitiv consensus of a monthly rise of 1.70%, in addition to collection and another Central Government deficit.

On the corporate side, Embraer and Gol released their results for the first quarter, before the opening of the markets. At night, the numbers for Multiplan and Hypera are released.

Check out more highlights:

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US index futures advance this morning as investors react positively to gains in Meta Platforms. Meta shares rose more than 18% after hours even after a drop in profits, a sign that investors may see signs of easing in the tech sector.

The session is again a relief for markets, in a week marked by volatility and uncertainties, amid lockdowns in China to contain Covid, the continuation of Russia’s war in Ukraine and fears that the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening could lead to the American economy into recession.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +1.08%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +1.72%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +2.38%

Asia

Asian markets closed on positive ground as the market reacted to the Bank of Japan’s latest monetary policy decision and expectations of increased infrastructure investment in China.

Among the highlights of the economic data, Japan’s retail sales rose more than expected in March, according to government data released on Thursday. Retail sales rose 0.9% in March from a year earlier, above the average market forecast for a 0.4% increase, according to Reuters.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.58%

Nikkei (Japan), +1.75%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +1.65%

Kospi (South Korea), +1.08%

Europe

European markets are on the upswing, another busy day for corporate earnings from Sanofi, TotalEnergies, HelloFresh, Banco Sabadell, Barclays, Sainsbury’s, Standard Chartered and Unilever on Thursday.

Data releases include euro area consumer confidence and economic sentiment figures for April.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.78%

DAX (Germany), +1.81%

CAC 40 (France), +2.00%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +1.60%

commodities

Oil prices operate with slight gains, with progress still limited as concerns over China’s fuel demand persist due to Covid-19 restrictions. Ore continues to recover for the second session in a row after recent drops, monitoring the news of increased infrastructure spending in the Asian giant.

WTI Oil, +0.85%, at $102.89 a barrel

Brent Oil, +0.74%, at $106.10 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 3.53% to 851.50 yuan, equivalent to US$128.81

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +1.69% to $39,638.37 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), referring to March, comes out this Thursday (28) and the unemployment rate for the same period, measured by the continuous Pnad survey, is scheduled for tomorrow (29). Itaú’s projection is for an unemployment rate of 11.5%.

In the US, the first estimate of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is released in the first quarter of 2022. The Refinitiv consensus points to an increase of 1%.

Brazil

8:00 am: April IGP-M, with Refinitiv consensus up 1.70% monthly

9 am: March IPP

10:30 am: March fundraiser

1 pm: Monthly Public Debt Report

2:30 pm: March CAGED

14:30: Primary result of the Central Government

3pm: Monthly meeting of the CMN (National Monetary Council, formed by the Central Bank and the Ministry of Economy)

USA

9:30 am: Q1 GDP, with Refinitiv consensus up 1.1% quarterly on an annualized basis

9:30 am: Unemployment insurance claims, with Refinitiv expectation of 180,000 claims

3. Deputies approve permanent Brazil Aid in R$ 400

By 418 votes to 7, the basic text of the provisional measure was approved in the Chamber, which raised the minimum amount of Auxílio Brasil to R$ 400.

The decision, taken by the deputies this Wednesday (27), makes the value of the benefit permanent. Now the text goes to the Senate for evaluation.

smokescreen

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) criticized this Wednesday, without citing a specific case, the attitude of creating crises to divert attention from what he considers the country’s real problems.

The statements by the President of the Senate, who took the opportunity to defend institutionality, respect for the Democratic State of Law and the Constitution, occur in the midst of a crisis between the Powers of the Republic, with President Jair Bolsonaro as protagonists, on the one hand. and one of his allies in Congress, deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on the other.

Bolsonaro promotes meeting in support of Daniel Silveira

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) promoted a meeting with parliamentarians yesterday afternoon (27), at Palácio do Planalto, to show solidarity with federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). On April 20, Silveira was sentenced by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to eight years and nine months in prison, in addition to a fine. One day after the conviction, the President of the Republic issued a decree granting a pardon with pardon for the sentence imposed on the parliamentarian.

The meeting was requested by federal deputies Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ) and Capitão Augusto (PL-SP), who are, respectively, presidents of the Evangelical Parliamentary Front and the Public Security Parliamentary Front.

Project guarantees resources for Pronampe

The Senate approved this Wednesday (27) the bill that maintains resources to guarantee loans to micro and small companies through the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe). The text, which returned to the Senate after undergoing changes in the Chamber, is now for presidential sanction.

The approved text postpones until 2025 the return to the National Treasury of unused amounts from the fund related to loans through Pronampe. The program was created in May 2020 to help small businesses financially while maintaining jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

STF forms majority to annul decree on environmental fund

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed this Wednesday (27) a majority of votes to consider unconstitutional the decree of President Jair Bolsonaro that changed the composition of the deliberative council of the National Environment Fund (FNMA), created in 1989 to support projects in environmental area with public resources.

So far, the vote score is at 9 to 1 to annul the decree. After the formation of the majority, the session was suspended and will resume this Thursday (28) with the vote of the president, Minister Luiz Fux, the last one to be pronounced.

4. Covid

Last Thursday (21), Brazil recorded 224 deaths and 20,495 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 99, down 15% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 12,413, which represents a decrease of 36% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 163,788,214 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 76.24% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 177,132,994 people, which represents 82.45% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 85,697,515 people, or 39.89% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Voucher (VALE3)

Vale (VALE3) recorded a net profit of US$ 4.48 billion, a performance 18% lower than that reported in the same period last year, when this figure was US$ 5.477 billion. The result, however, came above the forecast by the consensus of Refinitiv, which was a profit of US$ 4.24 billion.

In reais, Vale’s profit totaled R$ 23.1 billion, a performance lower than the same period last year, of R$ 31.8 billion.

Goal (GOLL4)

Gol (GOLL4) recorded net income of R$2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), reversing a net loss of R$2.528 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Net revenue totaled BRL 3.220 billion between January and March this year, up 105.4% compared to the same period in 2021.

Embraer (EMBR3)

Embraer recorded a net loss of R$428 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), which represents a reduction of 18.1% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Net revenue was R$3.076 billion in the quarter, down 31% compared to 1Q21, despite almost a month of stoppage of the company in January due to the systemic and legal reintegration of the Commercial Aviation business unit.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) recorded a total production, on average, of oil, LNG and natural gas in 1Q22, of 2,796 thousand boed, an increase of 1.1% compared to the same period in 2021 and an increase of 3.4% over the 4th quarter of last year.

In relation to the last quarter of last year, the increase was due to the continuity of ramp-ups the FPSOs Carioca (Sépia field) and P-68 (Berbigão and Sururu fields), located in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin; in addition to new post-salt producing wells in the Campos Basin; and recovery of production after the maintenance stoppages that took place in 4Q21.

Sale of stake in Deten for BRL 585 million

The Board of Directors of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) approved the sale of its entire interest (27.88%) in Deten Química, located in the industrial hub of Camaçari, in the state of Bahia, to the company Cepsa, which already has a indirect in Deten of 69.94%.

The sale price is R$585 million to be paid at the closing of the transaction, with a deposit of 5% of the amount (R$29.25 million) on the date of execution of the purchase and sale agreement, which will be discounted from the total amount when payment.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

Petrobras’ Board of Directors approved the sale of its entire interest in the Albacora Leste concession, located in the deep waters of the Campos Basin, to PetroRio Jaguar Petróleo, a subsidiary of PetroRio.

The total value of the sale is up to US$ 2.20 billion, with US$ 292.7 million to be paid on the date of execution of the contract; US$ 1.66 billion at the closing of the transaction and up to US$ 250 million in contingent payments, depending on future Brent quotations.

