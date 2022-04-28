US GDP drops 1.4% in Q1; expectations were for a rise of 1.1%

The United States’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP) retracted 1.4% in the first quarter of 2022 in annualized terms, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the first estimate by the BEA (Bureau of Economic Analysis), an organ linked to the Department of Commerce released this Thursday (28).

It is the first drop in US quarterly GDP since the second quarter of 2020, at the start of the pandemic, and the result came far below the Refinitiv consensus, which was up 1.1%. In the fourth quarter, US GDP had grown by 6.9%, also in annualized terms.

According to the BEA, “in the first quarter there was a resurgence of Ômicron variant Covid-19 cases and reductions in government assistance payments from the pandemic.” “The increase in Covid-19 cases related to the Ômicron variant has resulted in continued restrictions and disruptions to the operations of establishments in some parts of the country.”

The bureau also said that the decline in GDP “reflected declines in private investment in inventories, in exports, in federal government spending and in state and municipal government spending, while imports (which are a subtraction in the GDP calculation) increased.” .

The agency also highlighted that personal consumption expenses, non-residential fixed investment and residential fixed investment increased in the quarter.

Check below the variation of the US GDP from 2018 to 2022:

US GDP Methodology

The BEA points out that the first GDP estimate, released today, “is based on incomplete source data or subject to further review”. The second estimate of the indicator, based on more complete data, will be released on May 26.

The methodology used by BEA, to calculate GDP growth in annualized terms, is different from that used by other countries in the world. The American method is the calculation of quarterly change with annualized seasonal adjustment, and the resulting change is raised to the fourth power.

