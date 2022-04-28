US GDP shrinks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter | Economy

U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) unexpectedly dropped 1.4% in the first quarter, in annualized data, the official statistics office (BEA) of the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday (28), as the resurgence in the cases of Covid-19 affecting the activity of the first months of the largest economy in the world.

This was the first decline since the recession that started the pandemic nearly two years ago. See chart below:

Economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted the economy would grow at a rate of 1.1%. Estimates ranged from a contraction of 1.4% to growth of 2.6%.

The drop comes after strong growth of 6.9% in the last quarter of 2021.

The drop in production reflected a trade deficit and a moderate pace of stockpiling. While the number could lead to fears of stagflation and recession in some quarters, it is not a true picture of the economy, analysts point out, as consumer spending was solid and business investment in equipment accelerated sharply.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), for example, projects a 3.7% increase in US GDP in 2022, above the global average (3.6%).

Decrease of 0.35% compared to the previous quarter



The US uses a different methodology from that used by most countries for the disclosure of quarterly GDP. In Brazil, for example, the IBGE discloses the quarterly growth in relation to the immediately previous quarter and in relation to the same period of the previous year. The annualized rate, on the other hand, means the change in GDP if this percentage of growth or decline were maintained for an entire year.

“These are seasonally adjusted and annualized rates (SAAR), that is, saying that it fell 1.4% in the quarter versus the previous quarter implies saying a fall of 0.35%. In the US, they simply take the quarterly variation and multiply it by 4, ie 1.4% divided by 4 is 0.35%”, explains the economist at Necton, André Perfeito.

Expectations of a more aggressive rise in interest rates

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points next Wednesday, and will soon begin cutting its asset portfolio. The US central bank raised its interest rate by 25 points in March, the first increase in more than three years, as it fights inflation. Annual consumer prices rose in March at their fastest pace in 40 years.

Even with rising food and gasoline prices, there is still no sign that consumers are pulling back on consumption. Strong wage gains amid a tight job market and at least $2 trillion in excess savings accumulated during the pandemic are providing relief from inflation.

Applications for unemployment benefits fall

Strengthening labor market conditions were bolstered by a separate Labor Department report on Thursday showing that initial claims for unemployment benefits fell by 5,000 to 180,000 in the week ended April 23.

Economists projected 180,000 orders for the last week. According to Bank of America Securities data, low-income consumers, who tend to be disproportionately affected by inflation, were showing greater resilience.

Still, fears remain that the Fed could aggressively tighten monetary policy and drive the economy into recession over the next 18 months.

