US GDP wasn’t as bad as it looks and should not change Fed’s rate hike forecast, analysts say

If in recent weeks, a greater fear of recession in the United States has entered the radar of the markets due to the effects of higher interest rates there, the first reading of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2022 reinforced this perception.

US GDP fell at an annualized rate of 1.4% last quarter, the Commerce Department said in a preliminary estimate on Thursday, compared with a Refinitiv forecast for a rise of 1.1%. The economy had grown at a robust pace of 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

However, the preliminary reading of the indicator may give a wrong picture of US economic activity. The drop was mainly driven by a wider trade deficit and a slowdown in business inventory build-up from the robust pace of the last quarter of last year; together they had a negative impact of around 4 percentage points on growth in the quarter.

“Performance is heavily contaminated by data that are not necessarily related to domestic demand. Net exports were the main contribution to the 1.4% drop in GDP, with practically the entire negative contribution”, explains Mirella Hirakawa, economist at AZ Quest.

Thus, imports, which are a subtraction in the GDP calculation, advanced substantially in the period. On the other hand, personal consumption expenditures, investments in non-residential and residential fixed assets advanced in the first quarter.

The result in the period also reflected the impacts of the Ômicron variant on the US economy, responsible for the increase in restrictions and disruptions that affected the operation of establishments in various regions of the country. Added to this, the end of government assistance programs for families and establishments, which contributed to the negative result in the quarter.

On the other hand, spending on personal consumption, which represents more than two thirds of the activity, increased by 2.7%, compared to 2.5% in the previous quarter, contributing 1.8 percentage points (pp) to GDP growth annualized. Personal spending on goods dropped by 0.1%, after expanding by 1.1% in the previous quarter, while spending on services increased by 4.3% in the period, accelerating 1 pp from the previous number.

“GDP draws attention to new activity data and a follow-up on the impacts of the war in Ukraine on foreign trade. But it doesn’t change the Federal Reserve’s flight plan, as it generally shows stronger activity,” adds Mirella.

As Roberto Attuch, CEO of Ohm Research, points out, GDP came in much better than the initial reading seems to indicate and should not change the plans for the Federal Reserve’s policy, which should continue to tighten monetary policy.

The market’s general assessment is that the Federal Reserve should still raise interest rates by 0.50 percentage point at its next monetary policy meeting, next Wednesday, a view that was strengthened after a speech by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve last week. The US central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage point in March and is expected to start cutting its asset holdings soon.

Citi also said it was not surprised or worried about the drop in activity. For analysts, rising imports show that US domestic demand is still very strong. Thus, “we do not expect another GDP decline in the second quarter of 2022, with the economy avoiding a technical recession”, he projects.

The pause in the economic recovery process was also not seen as an indication that the US economy has entered a recession in the assessment of Luca Mercadante, economist at Rio Bravo. In this way, points out the economist, investors still believe that the Fed should remain on the same path of monetary policy and that the US monetary authority will succeed in making a soft landing of monetary policy.

“The economy is still showing some resilience, but the first-quarter GDP report signals the start of more moderate growth this year and next, largely in response to higher interest rates,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist. from BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. In any case, “despite the contraction, the Fed has little choice but to aggressively raise rates in May to contain inflation.”

The macroeconomic analysis team at Genial Investimentos also points out that the combination of strong demand and a buoyant job market maintains the assessment that a 0.5 pp increase in the US interest rate will be announced next week, even though the economy has contracted in the first three months of the year.

In a report with forecasts on the US GDP released the day before, Credit Suisse already projected a weaker GDP in the first quarter on account of the trade deficit, but stressed that consumption would continue to rise. Looking ahead, the bank’s analysts projected GDP growth to accelerate to 2.0% in the second quarter, reversing weakness in the first three months of the year.

“After seven negative quarters, we expect net exports to be a neutral factor in the second quarter. However, global growth is slowing, with downside risks concentrated in Europe and China – the US’s main trading partners. As long as US demand performs strongly, the structurally wide trade deficit is not likely to be reversed anytime soon.

Now, the next indicator for the market to watch closely is the Consumer Expenditure Price Index (PCE), which will be released next Friday and is the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred measure of inflation. ).

The price index of consumer spending released together with GDP showed an increase of 7.0% compared to 6.4% in the immediately previous quarter, due to both the rise in the prices of goods (11.8%) and services ( 4.6%). Meanwhile, the core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy prices, increased by 5.2%, up from 5.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“It is important to highlight that, unlike in previous moments, the gradual end of circulation restrictions caused the service sector to also suffer from rising prices”, says Matheus Pizzani, economist at CM Capital.

For Attuch, the next numbers will be closely watched by investors, with core inflation expected to maintain its upward trend of 5% year-on-year in the next two months, but with the perception that the numbers may have reached a peak, albeit heavily dependent on the unfolding of the war in Ukraine and the stress on the price of oil.

