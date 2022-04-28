Vale (VALE3): aggressive share repurchase program overshadows “dull” result and shares advance

Vale (VALE3) released its figures for the first quarter of 2022 on the night of last Wednesday (27), with a net profit of US$ 4.48 billion, a decrease of 19.6% compared to the same period of the year. previous.

The session started positive for the stock, in line with the movement of ADRs (stock receipts traded on the American Stock Exchange), which registered a high since the previous night in the after market of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the release of the balance sheet. At 10:12 am (Brasília time), VALE3 assets rose 2.59% to R$84.30. However, more than the result itself, other announcements, such as the share buyback program, in addition to the rise in iron ore in the session, are boosting the assets.

Returning to Q1 2022 results, the company’s revenue reached $10.8 billion in the first quarter, down from $12.5 billion a year earlier and below the consensus of $11.7 billion. In addition, revenues also fell on a quarterly basis – as the company closed the quarter ended in December with revenue of US$ 13.1 billion.

On a quarterly basis, Vale’s revenues regressed even with the reference price of 62% Fe iron ore, having advanced 29% in the same comparison, to US$ 141.1 a ton. The fall occurred because the rise in prices was not able to fully remedy, according to the company itself, the drop in production.

Regarding the balance sheet itself, the highlight (not so positive) was the recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), which was US$ 6.3 billion, slightly frustrating the Refinitiv consensus, which predicted an Ebitda of US$ 6.4 billion.

The main reason for the lower-than-expected number, points out Bradesco BBI, was the disappointment with base metals due to lower copper volumes and lower realized nickel prices, while iron ore numbers were solid and better than expected in the analysts’ assessment. While volumes were seasonally weak, ore prices at $141 a tonne were above the bank’s estimate of $137 a tonne.

XP also points out that weaker volumes in the first quarter affected Vale’s results, despite a very healthy pricing environment for iron ore and nickel. According to in-house analysts, amid the lower volumes, Vale had worse results than expected. Furthermore, they point out, cash flow generation, while strong at $1.2 billion, was not “impressive”, mainly because of a higher seasonal income tax payment (but better than burning last quarter cash).

Itaú BBA pointed out that the mining company’s results were “ok”, but also highlighted the Ebitda 2% below its estimates. The sequential deterioration in Ebitda, in addition to being driven by seasonally lower iron ore volumes, was also impacted by higher C1 costs – or production cost of iron ore fines from mine to port – and weaker performance in the division. base metals, which more than offset higher iron ore prices.

However, overshadowing the not-so-exciting numbers, the announcement of a new – and aggressive – share buyback program, to replace the current program that is close to completion, encouraged investors.

The new buyback program will be limited to 500 million shares (about $8.3 billion at current market prices) or about 10% of outstanding shares. The program will run over the next 18 months and upon completion of the current program.

“Assuming a pro rata execution over the next 12 months and considering the minimum dividends to be paid

on September 22 and March 23, we calculated total shareholder remuneration of $13.3 billion for the period, or 17% of current market value, the highest in our coverage and likely the highest among major mining companies.

global”, pointed out Bradesco BBI analysts.

XP also stressed that the announcement of the new buyback program represents a clear sign of management’s confidence in the cheap valuation of shares. “We agree with Vale’s opinion and we maintain our buy recommendation in the name”, point out the house’s analysts, who have a target price of R$ 97 for VALE3 assets, an appreciation potential of 18% in relation to the closing the day before. .

Bradesco BBI also has a recommendation equivalent to buy (or outperform, performance above the market average) with a target price for the ADRs of US$ 25, or an appreciation potential of 60% in relation to the previous day’s closing. Regarding the asset VALE3, the target price is R$ 135, an upside of 64%.

“Despite weaker economic activity in China in the very short term, we believe that iron ore prices are unlikely to be significantly corrected, especially as the country accelerates stimulus to infrastructure”, assess the analysts.

Itaú BBA also has an outperform recommendation for Vale’s ADRs, with a target price of US$ 19, or upside potential of 16% in relation to the closing on Wednesday. Regarding the buyback program, BBA analysts point out: “We believe the announcement is in line with the company’s recent capital allocation decisions, which have been prioritizing shareholder returns due to limited capex (capital expenditures) requirements ahead. ”.

But the positive view for the stock is not unanimous: both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have a recommendation equivalent to neutral for the company (in Morgan’s case, underweight, or below-average exposure). This is even though Morgan has a target price of US$ 22 for the ADRs, with up potential of 34% compared to the previous day’s close, and Goldman has a target price of US$ 19.50 (upside of 19%). .

Among the reasons for its recommendation, Morgan points out the recent superior performance against the Ibovespa and Rio Tinto and the risks on the radar amid a possible stagflation process in the year, although they highlight that the strong cash flow should guide new returns to shareholders through dividends or a share buyback program.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related