Vale (VALE3) has a profit of US$ 4.4 billion in the 1st quarter, down 18% yoy, but above the consensus

Vale (VALE3) recorded a net profit of US$ 4.48 billion, a performance 18% lower than that reported in the same period last year, when this figure was US$ 5.477 billion. The result, however, came above the forecast by the consensus of Refinitiv, which was a profit of US$ 4.24 billion.

In reais, Vale’s profit totaled R$ 23.1 billion, a performance lower than the same period last year, of R$ 31.8 billion.

Revenue hit $10.8 billion in the first quarter, down from $12.5 billion a year earlier and below the consensus of $11.7 billion. In addition, revenues also fell on a quarterly basis – as the company closed the quarter ended in December with revenue of US$ 13.1 billion.

On a quarterly basis, Vale’s revenues regressed even with the reference price of 62% Fe iron ore, having advanced 29% in the same comparison, to US$ 141.1 a ton. The fall occurred because the rise in prices was not able to fully remedy, according to the company itself, the drop in production.

“Ore fines net revenue of US$ 7.2 billion was up 17% on a quarterly basis, mainly due to the usual weather seasonality of the first quarter of the year”, commented the mining company in the document published on Wednesday night ( 27).

Vale sold 51.3 million tons of iron ore between January and March this year, compared to 57.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and 81.7 million in the fourth.

On an annual basis, it helps to justify the drop in revenue, in addition to lower production, the premium obtained per ton also dropped, which in the first three months of last year was US$ 166.9.

In addition, lower production led to an increase in cash costs for the mining company, due to the lower dilution of fixed expenses. Expenses were also pressured by the appreciation of the Real against the dollar and by the rise in fuel prices, which raised the price of freight. C1 cash cost increased by $2.2 per ton on a quarterly basis and the company spent a total of $2.3 billion.

Expenses with iron ore fines, net of depreciation, however, remained stable, totaling US$ 202 million.

Vale’s EBITDA

Proforma adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was US$ 6.3 billion, below the same range of a year earlier, when it was R$ 8.6 billion and also falling on a quarterly basis, since between October and December it was US$ 6.8 billion. The number also slightly frustrated Refinitiv’s consensus, which had predicted an Ebitda of $6.4 billion.

In addition to iron ore, operating results from other metals weighed on Vale’s performance – revenues from other metals also declined, reaching US$ 1.9 billion, down 17.9% on a quarterly basis and 15 .8% in the annual.

Nickel and copper, base metals that are highlights among those produced by the company, also recorded lower sales volumes between January and March this year. The casualties, however, were not due to the rains but due to planned maintenance at the Sossego mines in Carajás and Sudbury, Canada. Net revenue from copper was US$534 million and from nickel, US$866 million. Base Metals adjusted Ebitda was US$751 million, US$60 million lower than in the fourth quarter.

In addition, the financial result weighed on Vale’s net income, which was negative by US$ 445 million – down from US$ 1.3 billion in the same period in 2021 but growing considerably on a quarterly basis due to monetary variation.

Vale also saw its gross debt advance slightly on a quarterly and annual basis, closing March at US$ 12.3 billion. Net debt, in turn, recorded a stronger increase, closing at US$ 4.9 billion – compared to US$ 1.8 billion in December and net cash of US$ 505 million in March 2021.

Vale (VALE3) changes forecasts and announces share buyback

In addition to the balance sheet, Vale updated its estimates for the iron ore business.

The mining company now expects a C1 cash cost of iron ore fines between US$ 18.5 and US$ 19 a ton and in 2022, considering an average exchange rate of R$ 5.0 per dollar and Brent oil at US$ 100. the barrel.

Finally, the mining company also informed that its Board of Directors approved a new common share buyback program, due to the approaching conclusion of the current program, with approximately 168 million of the 200 million shares repurchased up to that date.

The new buyback program is limited to a maximum of 500,000,000 common shares and their respective ADRs, representing approximately 10% of the number of shares outstanding, based on the current shareholding position.

The program will be implemented over the next 18 months and upon completion of the current program.

