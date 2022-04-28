Vasco overcomes Ponte Preta, wins 1st in Serie B and ends fasting

Vasco overcame the great pressure after three consecutive draws, beat Ponte Preta 1-0, in São Januário — with a goal from Raniel —, and ended a fast that had lasted 11 games without winning in Serie B. even last year, when Cruz-Maltino frustrated their fans and didn’t get access with a bad campaign.

With the result, Vasco jumped to eighth position with six points, just one of the G4. Macaca remained with four points and lost three places, falling to 15th place.

In the next round, Vasco visits Tombense, in Muriaé (MG), on Sunday (1st), and Ponte Preta receives Brusque, the day before (30), in Campinas (SP).

Raniel reaches his best career mark

With the goal scored today, Raniel reached nine in the season and equaled his best career mark, in 2018, for Cruzeiro.

The best – Andrew

At just 17 years old, the vascaina jewel looked like an expert. Owner of the midfield, he cadenced the team and called responsibility even in the ball out with goalkeeper Alexsander. Constantly called up to the Brazilian under-20 team, he is monitored by European clubs and is seen as a promise.

The worst – Gabriel Pec

In a match where the youngsters stood out, Gabriel Pec was the shyest. The striker could not break free of the marking and created little.

Vasco’s performance

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

In the first half, Vasco did well, exploring the speed of the young players that coach Zé Ricardo bet on. Opportunities were created and the team deservedly reached the goal. In the final stage, however, Cruz-Maltino retreated excessively, calling Ponte Preta to their field of play, making the match dangerous.

Ponte Preta’s performance

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Coach Hélio dos Anjos’ team didn’t know how to take advantage of their opportunities in the second half, especially with dead balls, which were many. It could have been more effective.

Eric gets injured in warm-up

Striker Erick, who would start today, felt the adductor of the right thigh during the warm-up on the São Januário lawn and was vetoed, giving way to Figueiredo. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow (28).

Thiago Rodrigues vetoed

Goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues complained of pain in his right knee after training last Tuesday (27th) and underwent intensive treatment, however he was unable to recover in time for today’s game. He was replaced by Alexander.

It is worth mentioning that the goalkeeper Halls is following the reconditioning process and is already training with the group. The expectation is that he will return to Sunday’s game (1°) against Tombense.

Fan is removed after throwing can on field

A fan was identified and removed from the São Januário stand by the Military Police after throwing a can on the lawn. He was taken to the Jecrim of the stadium and booked.

locker room details

DATASHEET:

VASCO 1 X 0 PONTE PRETA

Competition: Serie B – fourth round

Local: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: April 27, 2022 (Wednesday) at 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Maques (Fifa/PR)

Auxiliaries: Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR) and Rafael Trombeta (PR)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Yellow cards: Nenê, Anderson Conceição, Riquelme (VAS); Felipe Amaral, Léo Naldi, Wallisson (PON)

red cards: None

Goal: Raniel, 30 minutes into the first half (VAS)

VASCO: Alexsander, Gabriel Dias (Weverton), Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Riquelme (Edimar); Yuri, Andrey Santos and Nenê (Palacios); Gabriel Pec, Figueiredo (Vinicius) and Raniel (Getúlio). Technician: Zé Ricardo

BLACK BRIDGE: Caique France; Norberto, Thiago Oliveira, Fábio Sanches and Artur; Felipe Amaral (Wallison), Léo Naldi (Pedro Júnior) and Ramon; Danilo Gomes, Echaporã (Gabriel Venâncio) and Lucca.Technician: Hélio dos Anjos