Vasco regrets Hélio dos Anjos’ accusation, and Yuri Lara reinforces: “It has nothing to do with it, it’s the barking” | vasco

Vasco released a statement this Thursday morning regretting the accusation of Hélio dos Anjos, Ponte Preta coach, during the match between the two teams on Wednesday night, in a game valid for the fourth round of the Brasileirão Serie B. Hélio told the referee that he heard racial offenses from the Vasco fans in São Januário.

The episode took place shortly after a tackle by Yuri Lara near the touchline. Immediately, the fans started to make barking noises in support of the steering wheel, which is considered the guard dog of the defense – this type of demonstration has already happened in other Vasco matches.

– We were surprised last Wednesday night (27/04) in São Januário with an absurd accusation of racism directed at Vasco’s fans coming from some professionals from AA Ponte Preta. Something without any foundation and that was mistakenly based on a song created by Vasco’s fans used to honor the midfielder Yuri Lara, something already done, for example, by other fans and in other sports squares – said Vasco in a note (see the full text at the end of the article).

After the match, Yuri Lara himself commented on the move in the mixed zone and said he explained what happened behind Ramon Carvalho, from Ponte.

“Ramon talked to me about it, I said it wasn’t racism, it has nothing to do with it. They were really barking, like they bark. It has nothing to do with monkeys. Racism is unacceptable, especially with Vasco’s fans, for everything that Vasco represents for history. I explained to him that it had nothing to do with racism. It’s the barking”, he said.

Yuri Lara, from Vasco, in action against Ponte Preta

Referee says he didn’t hear

Referee of the match, Rodolpho Toski Marques, from Paraná, reported on the summary what Hélio dos Anjos said, but highlighted that he did not hear the “monkey sounds” coming from Vasco’s fans. The match was stopped for about two minutes.

“In the 39th minute of the second half, with the game at a standstill, the number 40 athlete, Mr. Ramon Rodrigo de Carvalho, and the coach, Mr. Hélio Cézar Pinto dos Anjos, both from the Ponte Preta team, informed the referee that they heard monkey sounds. coming from the crowd of Vasco of Gamma. These sounds were not heard by the referee team or the match delegate.“, reported the referee.

Check out Vasco’s statement:

“We were surprised last Wednesday night (27/04) in São Januário with an absurd accusation of racism directed at fans of the Vasco from some professionals from AA Ponte Preta. Something without any foundation and that was mistakenly based on a chant created by the fans of the Vasco used to pay homage to midfielder Yuri Lara, something already done, for example, by other fans and in other sports venues.

When making an accusation of racism, a very serious crime, in addition to being sure of what is being said, it is essential to know the history of this struggle in the country. And there is no way to talk about the fight against racism in Brazilian football without the Vasco da Gama is the main protagonist.

Our fight did not start now, but on April 7, 1924, when we wrote the “Historical Response”, the greatest symbol of the fight against racism in Brazilian football. THE Vasco da Gama is proud to be a pioneer in this struggle and an active defender of its ideals, which have not faded over the years. And the São Januário stadium synthesizes the biggest fight in the Vasco da Gama against the scourge of racism. It was built by Vasco residents as a response to the elites of the time who resisted the inclusion of blacks, workers and poor immigrants in football.

Therefore, as it could not be otherwise, we condemn the attitude and regret that such a serious agenda is used in the way it was.

São Januário is the home of the legitimate people’s club and we insist that it continue to be that way.”

