Veron pays ‘surprising’ tribute in goal and stirs Palmeiras fans on the web: “I wanted to dedicate”

palm trees

Forward had a good performance against Emelec, scored one of the goals and sent a message to a teammate from Verdão

Photo: Gil Gomes/AGIF - Veron stood out against Emelec.
THE palm trees even suffered a little after conceding a goal, but won Emelec without much difficulty, away from home, maintaining 100% success in the Copa Libertadores da América. Now, with 9 points, the team led by Abel Ferreira has already forwarded its participation in the next phase, still being considered one of the favorites for the title.

Who reached a historic mark was Rony, who scored the first goal of the match and became Verdão’s top scorer in the competition’s history, with surprising numbers. Even managing to swing the net, the striker, however, ended up being considered a villain by many, as he wasted several clear opportunities.

However, the highlight was another situation, also involving one of the goals scored by the Brazilians: Gabriel Veronwho was considered the best player of the match and is gaining more and more morale with the coaching staff, scored the 2nd goal from Palmeira and had an outstanding performance, but his attitude after the final whistle drew attention.

As a result of serious injury to jailsonthe revelation alviverde took the opportunity to dedicate his goal to his teammate: “I want to thank God first (for the award). I work every day for this. I wanted to dedicate it to Jailson, who unfortunately got injured, but will be with us at every gamesaid shirt 27, only 19 years old, who completed:

“We work in every game to win. We knew that here at Emelec’s house (Ecuador) it would be difficult, but we came with a very clear objective. Winning is the aim”. It is worth noting that Palmeiras, in addition to remaining undefeated, also achieved a surprising mark: they maintained their 17-game unbeaten record without being defeated as a visitor.

