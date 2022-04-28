Vinicius Jr leaves Aguero and Balotelli “incredulous” with a great goal; watch

Credit: Reproduction

Having the best season of his career, Vinicius Jr continues to enchant European football with his football. Against Manchester City, Real Madrid’s number 20 played a genius move in the duel for the semifinals of the Champions League. Leaving Fernandinho behind with a sensational body dribble, the Flamengo-trained athlete had the nerve to beat Ederson and reduce the English team’s advantage in the match.

Watching the live duel with Balotelli, Aguero was in disbelief with the bid starring Vinicius Jr. As a Manchester City idol, the Argentine regretted the move, believing that the striker could have been stopped in the move.

“I can’t believe how fast Vinicius is. What a great goal that son of a bitch made… What a great goal, my mother! I can’t believe how bad the marking was! Should have stepped on his boot“, he stated.

goal by Vinicius Jr (3-2) pic.twitter.com/iZs35TgoRK — AGÜERO THOUSAND GRAU™ (@AgueroMilGrau) April 27, 2022

VINICIUS JR PROJECTION

After the epic match at the Etihad Stadium, Vinicius Jr believes that Real Madrid, beaten 4-3, are more alive than ever in the Champions League. Now, he hopes the club will achieve another title, something that would increase Benzema’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

“Scoring is always special, even more so with this shirt and in this competition, in a semifinal. I’m very happy, but we want more. We have to be focused to play a good game on the way back and go to the final. I dominated the ball and managed to take it to the end (of the field), then I managed to make a great finish. I hope to do many more by the end of the season. I’m very happy with today’s game, but with my head held high, we can do much more (…) Benzema is a great player. I am honored to play together with him. If everything goes well, we will leave here (the Champions) champions, he with the ‘Golden Ball’, closing the season in a special way”told TNT Sports.