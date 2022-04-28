Viola Davis talks about representation: “You need to see a physical manifestation of your dream”

In a recent interview for The View, the actress Viola Davis commented on the beginning of his career and the turning point he had in his life when he realized that he could also enter the field of acting. Everything changed after Davis watched, in 1974, the film ‘The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman’starring Cicely Tyson in the lead role. “You need to see a physical manifestation of your dream”declared Viola about the importance of representation. “I love so many actresses out there, but there’s something about seeing someone who looks like you that makes [o sonho] more tangible. You can see. You can play. It gives you the possibility to look through your imagination and redefine yourself.”

Davis, who is releasing his new book ‘Finding Me’, highlighted the way in which art saved her life, from an extremely difficult reality, marked by extreme poverty and hunger, to stardom and consecration as one of the greatest actresses of the century. “I was reborn, I needed to be reborn. Imagination is that infinite feeling where you can be reborn. That’s what I saw in Cicely Tyson and her excellence. I saw beyond”. Viola and Cicely Tyson, who passed away at the age of 96 in January 2022, acted together in the series ‘How To Get Away With Murder’in 2019.

Viola Davis and Cicely Tyson behind the scenes of ‘How To Get Away With Murder’. Photo: Getty Images.

“When you are thrown into the world at birth, who tells you who you are? Who tells you how you should live? who tells you how you must find happiness, peace and everything else? Who defines it? I tell you: television, magazine covers, movies. And you hold on to it for lack of other things, even though you know it’s wrong, but you don’t have any weapons to fight with. That’s how I was. I only knew how to fight back”declared Viola.

