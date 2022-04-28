Vivo (VIVT3) estimates synergy of up to R$5.4 billion with Oi Mobile’s assets; results and dividends also move session

The corporate news this Thursday (28) highlights Vale (VALE3) which earned US$ 4.48 billion in the first quarter of 2022, a result above the forecast by the consensus of Refinitiv, which was a profit of US$ 4, 24 billion. However, as market analysts point out, the highlight was the announcement of a new aggressive share buyback program (about 10% of outstanding shares) which represents a clear sign of management’s confidence in the cheap valuation of shares, as pointed out by the XP.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) recorded a total production, on average, of oil, LNG and natural gas in 1Q22, of 2,796 thousand boed, an increase of 1.1% compared to the same period in 2021 and an increase of 3.4 % over the 4th quarter of last year.

PetroRio (PRIO3) bought the Albacora Leste field from Petrobras (PETR4) for US$ 2.2 billion.

Lojas Renner (LREN3), GPA (PCAR3), Light (LIGT3), Odontoprev (ODPV3), JSL (JSLG3) and PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) approved distribution of dividends.

Hypera (HYPE3) and Multiplan (MULT3) release their 1Q22 balance sheets, after the markets close.

Also highlighted, Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) estimated on Wednesday potential synergies with the assets purchased from Oi Móvel of R$ 5.4 billion, according to a presentation sent to the market.

Check out the highlights:

Vivo/Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3)

The calculation refers to cost and investment efficiencies and is net of integration costs.

The company also stated that it expects profit margins before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) and operating cash flow above 70%.

The company expects the complete migration of Oi Móvel’s customers to its base by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

In March, the assets of Oi Móvel acquired by Telefônica Brasil, which operates in the country under the Vivo brand, generated 135 million in net revenue.

XP highlighted seeing the estimate as neutral. “In our view, the reported numbers corroborate our expectation of creating value for the business, despite the absence of a more complete guidance that reflects the market repair and its revenue synergies. The estimate suggests a value creation of approximately BRL 3.50 per share. When we assume the potential revenue synergies, we understand that this value can come close to our estimates of R$ 6 per share”, evaluate the analysts.

Vale (VALE3) recorded a net profit of US$ 4.48 billion, a performance 18% lower than that reported in the same period last year, when this figure was US$ 5.477 billion. The result, however, came above the forecast by the consensus of Refinitiv, which was a profit of US$ 4.24 billion.

In reais, Vale’s profit totaled R$ 23.1 billion, a performance lower than the same period last year, of R$ 31.8 billion.

However, points out XP, the big news of the day was not in the financial statements, but in the announcement of a new share buyback program, to replace the current program that is close to being concluded (168 million shares repurchased from 200 million announced). The new buyback program will be limited to 500 million shares (about $8.3 billion at current market prices) or about 10% of outstanding shares. The program will run over the next 18 months and upon completion of the current program.

Embraer recorded a net loss of R$428 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), which represents a reduction of 18.1% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Net revenue was R$3.076 billion in the quarter, down 31% compared to 1Q21, despite almost a month of stoppage of the company in January due to the systemic and legal reintegration of the Commercial Aviation business unit.

Gol (GOLL4) recorded net income of R$2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), reversing a net loss of R$2.528 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Net revenue totaled BRL 3.220 billion between January and March this year, up 105.4% compared to the same period in 2021.

In relation to the last quarter of last year, the increase was due to the continuity of ramp-ups the FPSOs Carioca (Sépia field) and P-68 (Berbigão and Sururu fields), located in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin; in addition to new post-salt producing wells in the Campos Basin; and recovery of production after the maintenance stoppages that took place in 4Q21.

Also noteworthy, the state-owned company’s Board of Directors approved the sale of its entire stake (27.88%) in Deten Química, located in the industrial hub of Camaçari, in the state of Bahia, to the company Cepsa, which already has an indirect stake. in Deten of 69.94%.

The sale price is BRL 585 million to be paid at the closing of the transaction, with a deposit of 5% of the amount (BRL 29.25 million) on the date of signature of the purchase and sale agreement, which will be discounted from the total amount when payment.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

Petrobras’ Board of Directors approved the sale of its entire interest in the Albacora Leste concession, located in the deep waters of the Campos Basin, to PetroRio Jaguar Petróleo, a subsidiary of PetroRio.

The total value of the sale is up to US$ 2.20 billion, of which US$ 292.7 million will be paid on the date of execution of the contract; US$ 1.66 billion at the closing of the transaction and up to US$ 250 million in contingent payments, depending on future Brent quotations.

Odontoprev (ODPV3)

Odontoprev (ODPV3) recorded net income of R$161.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), which represents a growth of 48.5% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Odontoprev approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$60 million, corresponding to R$0.1067942570 per share. Payment will be made on October 5, 2022.

The holders of shares issued by the company on May 6, 2022 will be entitled to the dividends.

Dexco (DXCO3) reported net income of R$223.715 million in 1Q22, 29.5% higher than the R$172.699 million recorded in 1Q21.

Recurring net income, however, dropped 10.8% compared to 1Q21, from R$222.440 million to R$198.322 million now.

Let’s Lease (VAMO3)

The heavy vehicle rental company recorded net income of R$121.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 66.4% year-on-year

Ebitda totaled BRL 361.5 million, an increase of 77.2% compared to the same period in 2021.

Kepler Weber (KEPL3)

Kepler Weber (KEPL3) reported net income of BRL 93.6 million in the 1st quarter of 2022, 444.2% higher than a year earlier, which was BRL 17.2 million.

Adjusted net income grew exactly five times, or 400%, on an annual basis, from R$18.9 million a year ago to R$94.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Renner Stores (LREN3)

Lojas Renner announced interest on equity in the amount of R$387.875 million.

Interest on Equity refers to the year 2021, and will be paid from May 4th, based on their respective shares, at the time of quarterly credits.

GPA (PCAR3) approved JCP of R$95.4 million, the amount equivalent to R$0.354460 per share. Payment will be made on June 15, 2022, based on the shareholding position on April 27, 2022. Shares issued by GPA will be traded ex-interest on B3 as of April 28, 2022.

Also read: Dividends: GPA (PCAR3), Lojas Renner (LREN3) and more companies report earnings

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3)

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$ 40.5 million.

Payment will be made on May 10, 2022, based on the April 27, 2022 shareholding position.

Neogrid approved the distribution of dividends in the total amount of R$3.4 million, equivalent to R$0.01486458 per share.

The payment of dividends will be made on June 15, 2022, based on B3’s closing shareholding position on April 27, 2022.

Track & Field (TFCO4)

The company approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$ 9.8 million, which, added to the Interest on Equity already distributed in the amount of R$ 9.5 million, total R$ 19.4 million. This amount is equivalent to R$0.063054664358 per preferred share and R$0.006305466436 per common share.

Dividends will be paid until May 31, 2022. The dividend calculation basis will be the shareholding position at the close of trading on B3 today, April 27, 2022.

Light approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$94.5 million, equivalent to R$0.25368599658 per common share issued by the company, according to the shareholding base as of April 27, 2022.

Dividends will be paid according to existing share positions at the close of B3 trading on April 27, 2022.

JSL (JSLG3) approved the payment of R$61.5 million in dividends, equivalent to R$0.2161 per share, on May 17, 2022.

The company’s board approved R$426.6 million, corresponding to R$0.516526629 per share.

Payment will be made on May 18, based on the shareholding position on May 5, 2022.

Guararapes (GUAR3)

Guararapes informed that it will pay, on May 3, 2022, Interest on Own Capital (JCP), in the amount of R$ 234.6 million.

Armac (ARML3) reported the payment of interest on equity (JCP), corresponding to the gross amount of BRL 0.044992991617431 per share. The earnings will be based on the shareholding position on April 1. The payment date is yet to be defined.

Heringer Fertilizers (FHER3)

Fertilizantes Heringer (FHER3) informed that its parent company Eurochem filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), an offer to acquire shares of the company, for the acquisition of all the shares of the controlled company.

Cade approved the purchase of Profarma Specialty and Cirúrgica Mafra by the company. The operation was announced last August, for R$ 900 million.

Ultrapar (UGPA3)

Ultrapar (UGPA3) repurchased 20.79% of the 2026 notes and 57.14% of the 2029 notes for US$599 million.

Gafisa Capital entered into a partnership with Kinea Investimentos in the amount of R$ 80 million for the development of a high standard enterprise in SP.

The project has R$ 230 million in general sales value (PSV).

M. Dias Branco (MDIA3)

The food manufacturer M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) announced that Itaú Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários (Itaú DTVM) reached 65.054% of the common shares issued by the company, totaling 220,534,600 shares, which constitutes the acquisition of a relevant shareholding.

(with Reuters)

