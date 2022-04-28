News

Volkswagen will have billionaire loss with ship on fire; see how much

Volkswagen is likely to have a billion-dollar loss from the fire on the Felicity Ace, which carried nearly 4,000 of the group’s cars to the United States and which is still adrift in the Atlantic Ocean. According to information from the risk analysis company Skytek, losses could exceed R$ 2.5 billion, adding the cars and the vessel.

The total load is 3,965 vehicles, consisting of 1,100 Porsche cars, 189 Bentley, 100 Volkswagen and other units divided between Audi and Lamborghini. Among the models are names like the Porsche Taycan, Lamborghini Gallardo, Audi e-Tron and Volkswagen ID.3.

In addition to these losses, Fox News Business staff revealed that the German automaker’s shares had a slight drop in the last few days after the accident, with almost 3% down. Porsche, even being part of the Volkswagen group, had its shares appreciated in the period, with an increase of more than 4%.

No cars are to be rescued from Felicity Ace (Image: Marinha Portuguesa)

Felicity Ace measures over 200 meters long and is 15 meters tall. Its estimated price is R$ 124 million. The crew and technicians present on the vessel at the time of the fire were rescued near the Azores Islands, belonging to Portugal.

Volkswagen has not yet commented on what happened, but it must fulfill its orders even with this setback. All cars on the vessel would either be sold in the United States or already had guaranteed buyers.

Source: Fox Business, Auto Week, Motor1

