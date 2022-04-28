Voter ID will give consumers a discount at Burger King

People who present their voting cards at Burger King stores until Friday (29) will have a discount on some of the products of the cafeteria chain.

Consumers will be able to pay R$6 for products such as medium fries, Rodeio and Chicken Jr sandwiches. and in the BK Mix Brownie or Ovaltine desserts. Rodeo, for example, costs R$ 16.90 when ordered by iFood.

The action strengthens the company’s initiative to promote a discussion about the importance of voting. In early April, the network joined the campaign for 16- and 17-year-olds to take their voting cards in time to vote in this year’s elections.

With the message “If you like to vote for reality, then why don’t you want to vote in the elections?”, the brand embraced the action promoted by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), held in March, and which had the participation of national artists such as Anitta, Zeca Pagodinho, Whindersson Nunes and former BBB Juliette and internationals, such as the American actor Mark Ruffalo.

In 2018, the fast-food chain also invited voters to reflect with the “Whopper in White” campaign, when it released a commercial that showed a fictitious urn for delivering sandwiches only with onions and mayonnaise to those who, at the time, chose to vote for white.