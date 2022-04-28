War reaches high point of tension with military aid to Ukraine and nuclear threat

Russia Says West ‘Tests Its Patience’ by Sending Arms to Kiev; NATO said it is ready to help the Eastern European country for years

EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

People pass an anti-war poster on Khreshatyk street in Kiev, Ukraine



Russia reiterated this Thursday, 29, that the West “tests its patience” by continuing to supply weapons to the Ukraine defend and attack your territory. The declaration comes after the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) inform you that you are ready to support Kiev for years of war against Russia. ‘Such aggressions against Russia cannot go unanswered,’ said Russian Chancellorship spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “Further provocations that lead Ukraine to attack Russian facilities will be met with a tough response from Russia. We do not advise you to continue testing our patience,” she added. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov also took a stand on the matter and declared that the Western supply of weapons to Ukraine threatens security in Europe. “The tendency to fill Ukraine and other countries with weapons is actions that threaten the security of the continent and cause instability,” he declared.



This exchange of threats between the Russians and the other countries that are helping the Ukrainians intensified this week after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that “there are real chances of a Third World War”, and the West held a meeting to discuss on a new arms supply to Ukraine – Germany has changed its policy for the second time and said it will send heavy weapons so they can continue to defend themselves from attacks. On Wednesday the 27th, Vladimir Putin issued a new warning about not hesitating in resorting to nuclear weapons. “If anyone intends to intervene from abroad in the current events, creating unacceptable threats of a strategic nature for us, he must know that our response will be withering,” he said before the Russian parliament. Last week, the head of state tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile that has nuclear capability and said that “it has no analogues in the world and will not have it for a long time. In fact, it is a unique weapon” and that not even the anti-missile system of the U.S is able to fight.