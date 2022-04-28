“We will not close doors”; Businessman confirms Palmeiras behind Wallace and warns model to ‘hook’ steering wheel

The 27-year-old midfielder has a contract with Udinese until June 2024 and a representative warns those interested: the Italian team only accepts a deal on one condition

Jailson’s serious injury, who will undergo knee surgery and will be out of action for about six months, made the palm trees move in the market. Alive in the three competitions ahead – Liberators, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil -, coach Abel Ferreira is aware that the short squad requires specific reinforcements. A first steering wheel became a necessity, even with Gabriel Menino and the younger Fabinho and Pedro Bicalho asking for a ticket.

Two names were discussed at the table of Anderson Barros, football executive at Palmeiras, in recent days: Thiago Mendes, from Lyon (FRA), and Wallace, from Udinese (ITA). Officially, the Palestinian club does not confirm, but the businessman of the second target confirms the search for Verdão for the next transfer window, in June.

Rogério Braun, Wallace’s manager, confirmed the information in contact with the fans.com. “Yes, I confirm [sondagem do Palmeiras]we periodically receive consultations, we received from Grêmio and from Internacional itself in the past, clubs in Rio, São Paulo, Minas… [clubes] big ones”, told the representative.

The midfielder was revealed in the base categories of Grêmio, where he was champion of the 2016 Copa do Brasil under the baton of Renato Gaúcho. Soon after, he won a gold medal at the Rio Olympics and then ended up being sold to Hamburg, Germany. At the age of 27, the midfielder has also defended Hannover 96 and Udinese, where, finally, he has achieved a sequence.

“Wlace’s idea is to stay in Europe. He’s doing very well, he played against Fiorentina, Wallace scored his first goal with the Udinese shirt, so he’s doing really well there, the family is adapted. But like this, football is dynamic, if there is an interesting proposal for the player and for Udinese, we will not close doors”, added Braun.

The midfielder has a contract at Udinese until June 2024. The report was unable to confirm the amount of the fine, but Wallace should not be loaned out in the event of negotiation. And from what his agent says, the interested party will have to open his wallet.

“I learned about Palmeiras [da sondagem], but if there was a negotiation, it was between the clubs and it didn’t go through me directly. But he is doing very well there and Udinese does not want to loan him out at the moment.”concluded Braun.