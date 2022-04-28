Welket Bungué brings show to Bissau and new film about Amílcar Cabral and Titina Silá | Movie theater

Actor and filmmaker Welket Bungué will make the Guinean debut of Tchon di Balantain May, and will present the film Memorydedicated to Amílcar Cabral and Titina Silá, former fighter for the independence of Guinea-Bissau, announced this Thursday the producer.

Tchon di Balanta was created in 2017 in Rio de Janeiro and, after being presented in Lisbon, Praia and Berlin, will debut in a special format for Guineans, on May 6, at the Gorila space.







The work, which refers to the Balanta origin of the actor and director, is presented as an “Afro-performance”, which combines “dance, movement and musicality”, to “open up what remains of the African cultural heritage” to a “post-modern man”. -western-European modern”, according to the presentation of the show made at the Mindelact festival, in Cape Verde, in 2019.

Also on the 6th of May, according to a statement from the production company Kussa Productions, Guineans will have the opportunity to watch Changewhich Welket Bungué premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2021, and to the presentation of Memorya new film by the director, in homage to Amílcar Cabral and Titina Silá.







Changewhich also took place at the Porto/Post/Doc festival last year, was then presented as a “conversation-analysis” with researcher and former independent deputy Joacine Katar Moreira, “around the essence of her work”, from the perspective of of “signs of an imminent revolution”.

Welket Bungué (b. 1988) is a Portuguese-Guinean actor and director and his films have been toured internationally by several film festivals, having been distinguished with several awards. He participated in films such as Joaquimby the Brazilian Marcelo Gomes, war cardsby Ivo Ferreira, and Berlin Alexanderplatzby German director Burhan Qurbani, which won him acting awards in 2020 at the Stockholm International Film Festival, in Sweden, and at the Batumi International ArtHouse Film Festival, in Georgia.

In May, his name will be in Cannes, as an actor in the film crimes of the futureby Canadian David Cronenberg, selected for the festival’s official competition, and as co-star of mixedby Portuguese artist Falcão Nhaga, selected for the program La Cinef, dedicated to works made in a school context.

crimes of the futureshot in Greece, was presented as a thriller science fiction that, in addition to Welket Bungué, has actors such as Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.