Welket Bungué brings show to Bissau and new film about Amílcar Cabral and Titina Silá | Movie theater

Actor and filmmaker Welket Bungué will make the Guinean debut of Tchon di Balantain May, and will present the film Memorydedicated to Amílcar Cabral and Titina Silá, former fighter for the independence of Guinea-Bissau, announced this Thursday the producer.

